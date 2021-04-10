LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino during the pre-match warm-up before the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Aston Villa: Firmino starts, Mane on bench

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his side for the visit of Aston Villa this afternoon, with Roberto Firmino given the nod to return to the XI at Anfield. 

The Reds were handed a lesson in what not to do against Real Madrid in midweek and now set their sights on ending a run of eight games at Anfield without a win.

It will be another tough test against an Aston Villa side also aiming to respire their hopes of European qualification, and Klopp has looked to inject, surprisingly, only a couple of fresh legs into his side.

Alisson remains key in goal, with Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips continuing their partnership in the heart of the defence.

At full-back, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been given the nod on their respective flanks.

Fabinho will continue to hold down the No. 6 position and is joined by James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.

And to lead the attack, the boss has opted for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

On the bench, Klopp can call upon the likes of Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Thiago, will Curtis Jones is absent as a “precaution” for a muscle issue.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnladum; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, R. Williams, Davies, Tsimikas, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Shaqiri, Mane

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn; Traore, Trezeguet, Watkins

Substitutes: Heaton, Elmohamady, Engels, Hause, Taylor, Ramsey, Barkley, El Ghazi, Davis

