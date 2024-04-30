Liverpool will not hold an open top bus parade through the city centre at the end of the season, except in the unlikely event they win the Premier League title.

The prospect of a celebration that would double up as a farewell to Jurgen Klopp was raised after the Reds secured the League Cup by beating Chelsea at Wembley in February.

The club had contingency plans in place for multiple dates depending on their potential success in the Premier League or Europa League, which were required to be ratified in advance with Liverpool City Council.

However, This Is Anfield understands that, after the Reds were dumped out of Europe and lost ground to both Manchester City and Arsenal, their proposed celebrations will be shelved barring a miraculous turnaround in the title race.

Asked about a potential end-of-season celebration earlier this year, Klopp was adamant that he did not wish to be the focus of any such event.

He said: “That’s the one part this is not so cool, that it could be seen as [a farewell], I don’t think that makes sense.”

And the manager’s stance allied to the fact that a parade for winning the League Cup alone would be unusual has altered Liverpool’s plans.

The club have twice held celebratory parades under Klopp, with the first coming after the 2019 Champions League final win over Tottenham.

The second was held immediately after defeat in the showpiece fixture of the same competition in 2022 but saw the Reds show off both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Speaking on that occasion, Klopp said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, no club in the world – this world – that they lost the Champions League final the night before and the people arrive here in the shape they are, the mood they are. Absolutely outstanding.

“This is the best club in the world – I don’t care what other people think!”