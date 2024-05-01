Jurgen Klopp will take a deserved break following his exit from Liverpool this summer, but former club Dortmund are already planning on a job offer for 2025.

As far as Klopp’s plans go post-Liverpool, they all revolve around life outside of football: travelling and spending time with family.

The 56-year-old has already pledged to take at least a year off before considering any further roles, though that has not quelled interest from elsewhere.

Most notably there have been claims of advances from the German FA, though Julian Nagelsmann’s recent contract extension suggests there is no direct plan to take over as Germany manager.

Interestingly, there is now “increasing talk” around Klopp’s previous club, Dortmund, over rehiring their former manager as head of football in 2025.

That is according to the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, who claims it is seen by some at the club as “the inevitable end point of a long period harking back to the 2010-13 glory era.”

Klopp was, of course, in charge over that period, winning the Bundesliga twice in 2010/11 and 2011/12, the DFB-Pokal in 2011/12 and reaching the Champions League final in 2013.

However, it is argued that “this isn’t necessarily seen as a good thing, either.”

It is unclear whether it would even be a role Klopp would be receptive to, as though the job description is vague, the likelihood is that it includes many of the aspects that have drained his energy at Liverpool.

Nevertheless, it remains an intriguing proposition given his affinity to Dortmund and their propensity to bring back key figures from their past.

Klopp’s influence in Germany, and certainly in Dortmund, is almost unparalleled; viewed as an untouchable figure at the Westfalenstadion due to his accomplishments on and off the pitch.

He would likely listen to the offer, at the very least, and his next step will no doubt be a fascinating one.