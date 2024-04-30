It’s 30 years since the Kop took its ‘last stand‘ and the bulldozers moved in to replace the iconic terrace with a new, all-seater stand.

With that in mind, we take a walk down memory lane with 30 of our favourite photos of The Kop.

We’re expecting emotional and poignant scenes like some of these below when Jurgen says his goodbye on May 19.

We begin with two of the most iconic images in Liverpool FC history, Bill Shankly saluting and being serenaded by The Kop – the latter image being beautifully colourised in the excellent ‘Old Liverpool FC in Colour‘ book.

Shanks said of The Kop: “The Spion Kop at Liverpool is an institution. And if you are a member of the Kop you feel as if you are a member of a big society where you’ve got thousands of friends all roundabout you. And they’re united and loyal.”

The Kop, at its brilliant best during the sixties and seventies could hold up to 25,000 supporters on a matchday, packed in hours before kick off, singing the songs of the charts and providing witty lyrics about the Reds.

Here we have an image from the mid-eighties, showing the match-going attire of the era.

Moving to more recently, and the two images below show The Kop before the two epic Champions League semi finals against Chelsea in 2005 (bottom) and 2007 (top).

Even now, the sound generated in that 2005 semi final some who were there will say is Anfield’s loudest night.

We love this image from that 2005 semi final, taken just before kick off:

The Kop, since around 2001 and after it had become all-seater, has seen supporters organise impressive pre-match mosaics, none more so than this one below for the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in 2014.

The Kop and its flags, which today are mostly provided by the supporters group Spion Kop 1906, provide the iconic images that are screened around the world.

Here’s a great image of Jurgen Klopp taking it all in during his first season at the club, before the Europa League quarter final against his old club, Borussia Dortmund – a match that would go on to write itself in the club’s history with an incredible comeback.

Another of Jurgen’s most memorable nights, and arguably the greatest Anfield night at Anfield – the 4-0 comeback against Barcelona in 2019.

This is how The Kop looked before that incredible night.

The image below isn’t of The Kop, but of the players that night celebrating in front of The Kop that night.

Sticking to the European theme then, here’s the outside of The Kop during the epic parade after the 2005 Champions League final.

Merseyside Police said between 750,000 and 1 million people had gathered on the streets of the city after witnessing the miracle of Istanbul the night before, with the parade starting at 4pm and going long into the night.

The Kop was also the scene for celebrations outside when the Reds won the league in 2020, with fans congregating outside after Man City‘s draw with Chelsea confirmed Klopp’s side as title winners.

And The Kop itself was the scene and backdrop for the rather dystopian scenes of having to lift the Premier League trophy in an empty stadium without fans.

Here’s how The Kop looked during those pandemic games. Sad times indeed.

Because there’s no sight better in football than The Kop pre-match. You can feel the anticipation and excitement.

And the famous ‘surfer’ flag that passes over the heads pre-match. Anfield regulars will tell it could use a wash though!

How The Kop looked before the title clash against Man City in 2014:

The Kop reminding Everton when they last won a trophy:

Before a Champions League game against PSG in 2018:

The famous ‘Support and Believe’ banner:

Before Roma in 2018:

One of the greatest and most important images of The Kop, during the six-minute protest, displaying ‘The Truth‘ during the FA Cup game against Arsenal as Anfield sang non-stop ‘justice for the 96’.

Thierry Henry said post-match: “I have such respect for this ground and these supporters. What a place this is to play football.”

‘My Liverpool – The Kop will always rule’:

Always loyal, always serenading the players, The Kop pays tribute to Roberto Firmino on his final home appearance in 2023. Bobby was moved to tears post-match.

‘There are places I’ll remember all my life’:

Finally, the current view from The Kop since the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand, which takes Anfield’s overall capacity to around 61,000.