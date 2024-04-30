★ PREMIUM
30 of our favourite photos of The Kop – iconic games, moments and images

It’s 30 years since the Kop took its ‘last stand‘ and the bulldozers moved in to replace the iconic terrace with a new, all-seater stand.

With that in mind, we take a walk down memory lane with 30 of our favourite photos of The Kop.

We’re expecting emotional and poignant scenes like some of these below when Jurgen says his goodbye on May 19.

We begin with two of the most iconic images in Liverpool FC history, Bill Shankly saluting and being serenaded by The Kop – the latter image being beautifully colourised in the excellent ‘Old Liverpool FC in Colour‘ book.

The Kop worships at the feet of Liverpool manager Bill Shankly, 1973 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Shanks said of The Kop: “The Spion Kop at Liverpool is an institution. And if you are a member of the Kop you feel as if you are a member of a big society where you’ve got thousands of friends all roundabout you. And they’re united and loyal.”

WATCH: Shankly’s most ICONIC speech to 100,000 fans – after Liverpool LOST

The Kop, at its brilliant best during the sixties and seventies could hold up to 25,000 supporters on a matchday, packed in hours before kick off, singing the songs of the charts and providing witty lyrics about the Reds.

Here we have an image from the mid-eighties, showing the match-going attire of the era.

Family 1980s UK three generations Liverpool football fans Anfield Kop circa 1985. 80s HOMER SYKES. Image shot 1985. Exact date unknown.

Moving to more recently, and the two images below show The Kop before the two epic Champions League semi finals against Chelsea in 2005 (bottom) and 2007 (top).

Kop, Anfield, crowd, May 2007, Chelsea ( Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)

Even now, the sound generated in that 2005 semi final some who were there will say is Anfield’s loudest night.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND. TUESDAY, MAY 3rd, 2005: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop sing "You'll never walk alone" before before the UEFA Champions League Semi Final 2nd Leg against Chelsea at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We love this image from that 2005 semi final, taken just before kick off:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND. TUESDAY, MAY 3rd, 2005: Liverpool's fans on the Spion Kop cheer their side on against Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final 2nd Leg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Kop, since around 2001 and after it had become all-seater, has seen supporters organise impressive pre-match mosaics, none more so than this one below for the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in 2014.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 13, 2014: The supporters on the Spion Kop make a mosaic toremember the 96 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster on the 25th Anniversary before the Premiership match against Manchester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SEE ALSO: In photos – 20 years of The Kop’s mosaics

The Kop and its flags, which today are mostly provided by the supporters group Spion Kop 1906, provide the iconic images that are screened around the world.

Liverpool FC players on the pitch at Anfield pre-match, flags, Kop, squad (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Here’s a great image of Jurgen Klopp taking it all in during his first season at the club, before the Europa League quarter final against his old club, Borussia Dortmund – a match that would go on to write itself in the club’s history with an incredible comeback.

Jurgen Klopp during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

Another of Jurgen’s most memorable nights, and arguably the greatest Anfield night at Anfield – the 4-0 comeback against Barcelona in 2019.

This is how The Kop looked before that incredible night.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 7, 2019: Liverpool supporters during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

READ: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 10 things you might not remember about Anfield’s greatest night

The image below isn’t of The Kop, but of the players that night celebrating in front of The Kop that night.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 7, 2019: Liverpool players and staff celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0 (4-3 on aggregate). (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sticking to the European theme then, here’s the outside of The Kop during the epic parade after the 2005 Champions League final.

Merseyside Police said between 750,000 and 1 million people had gathered on the streets of the city after witnessing the miracle of Istanbul the night before, with the parade starting at 4pm and going long into the night.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - THURSDAY, MAY 26th, 2005: Liverpool players parade the European Champions Cup on on open-top bus tour of Liverpool in front of 500,000 fans after beating AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Kop was also the scene for celebrations outside when the Reds won the league in 2020, with fans congregating outside after Man City‘s draw with Chelsea confirmed Klopp’s side as title winners.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, June 25, 2020: Liverpool supporters congregate outside the famous Spion Kop at Anfield as they celebrate after their side were crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City's defeat by Chelsea. The supporters have waited 30 years for this their 19th Championship title. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And The Kop itself was the scene and backdrop for the rather dystopian scenes of having to lift the Premier League trophy in an empty stadium without fans.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

INTERVIEW: Liverpool were 8 DAYS from lifting PL trophy in front of fans!

Here’s how The Kop looked during those pandemic games. Sad times indeed.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool supporters' banners on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Because there’s no sight better in football than The Kop pre-match. You can feel the anticipation and excitement.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 8, 2016: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the Premier League match against Watford at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the famous ‘surfer’ flag that passes over the heads pre-match. Anfield regulars will tell it could use a wash though!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: A huge banner is unfurled by supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

How The Kop looked before the title clash against Man City in 2014:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 13, 2014: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the Premiership match against Manchester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Kop reminding Everton when they last won a trophy:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, January 5, 2018: Liverpool supporters' banner "1995" referring to the last time Everton won a trophy, on the Spion Kop before the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 230th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Before a Champions League game against PSG in 2018:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Liverpool supporters' banner on the Spion Kop "Allez Les Rouges" during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The famous ‘Support and Believe’ banner:

General Anfield matchday Flag Kop supporters (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Before Roma in 2018:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 24, 2018: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

One of the greatest and most important images of The Kop, during the six-minute protest, displaying ‘The Truth‘ during the FA Cup game against Arsenal as Anfield sang non-stop ‘justice for the 96’.

Thierry Henry said post-match: “I have such respect for this ground and these supporters. What a place this is to play football.”

Liverpool, England - Saturday, January 6, 2007: Liverpool fans on the famous Spion Kop hold up a mosaic reading 'The Truth' for six minutes to remember the 96 supporters who dies at the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 before the FA Cup 3rd Round match against Arsenal at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool supporters' mosaic tribute to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

‘My Liverpool – The Kop will always rule’:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 22, 2015: Liverpool's supporters on the Spion Kop with a banner 'My Liverpool The Kop Will Always Rule' before the Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Always loyal, always serenading the players, The Kop pays tribute to Roberto Firmino on his final home appearance in 2023. Bobby was moved to tears post-match.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool supporters' banner for Roberto Firmino on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

‘There are places I’ll remember all my life’:

The Kop, Anfield, Istanbul banner, AC Milan, 2021 Champions League (Alamy Photo)

Finally, the current view from The Kop since the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand, which takes Anfield’s overall capacity to around 61,000.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 10, 2024: Liverpool's A general view of Anfield Stadium seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda) This image is a digital composite of several images.

