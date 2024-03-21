Liverpool’s only Premier League title was lifted in an almost-empty Anfield due to lockdown, and it turns out they only missed out on a full stadium by eight days.

Though it will always be one of their proudest achievements, those who were part of Jurgen Klopp‘s triumphant squad of 2019/20 have admitted disappointment over their title win.

Liverpool had all but sealed their status as champions before the outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the UK, but with lockdown measures brought in, they ended up lifting the trophy in a stadium without fans.

The families of players and staff were present along with select journalists, but rather than the ceremony taking place on the pitch in front of thousands, Jordan Henderson led the trophy lift in an empty Kop.

It has now emerged that Liverpool missed the opportunity to lift the title in front of a full Anfield by just eight days.

Peter Moore, who was CEO for Liverpool at the time, has revealed an offer from the Premier League over an unprecedented trophy lift taking place in March.

“I got a call from Richard Masters, who I have the greatest respect for. I’ve known Richard for a long time,” Moore told This Is Anfield.

“[He] said ‘look, if you beat Everton and then beat Crystal Palace the following week, would you accept the Premier League trophy?’.

“‘Because I am worried that we won’t get much past that, and we may not get to there, but if we do, it would be great to present the trophy at Anfield’.

“Obviously [my answer was] yes. Of course, we never got there, but that was the plan.

“Then, of course, the last real football game played in England was Atletico Madrid visiting Anfield…that was challenging for us.”

The clashes with Everton and Crystal Palace were originally scheduled for March 16 and 21 respectively, with Liverpool needing a maximum of six points to guarantee the title seven games early.

But the suspension of the Premier League saw those fixtures take place three months later, and Klopp and his players did not get their hands on the trophy until July.

Even then, Moore revealed how it took a frantic series of talks on matchday before the families were permitted to attend.

“Plans were put in place at one point to have the families stood outside in buses, and watch the game and then celebrate with the families,” the lifelong Liverpool fan explained.

“We had a breakthrough at about 4 o’clock to get a safety certificate to have the families out of view, but in the stadium, watching the game and then to be able to celebrate with players and coaching staff afterwards.

“That was a very difficult day. At one point, I was literally driving to Formby to tell Jurgen that this wasn’t going to happen.

“In the end, it was a magnificent evening.”