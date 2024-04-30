A key update has emerged regarding an end-of-season bus parade for Liverpool, as well as a controversial choice of referee for Sunday’s clash with Tottenham.

End-of-season parade highly unlikely

It looks increasingly likely that Liverpool will finish the season with just the League Cup to show for their efforts, and no Premier League title.

So will there still be a bus parade if that happens?

According to This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch, Liverpool decided against having one – barring an unlikely league triumph in the next few weeks.

In truth, celebrating a solitary League Cup may be going too far, nice as it would be to give Jurgen Klopp a great send-off.

The club would have been ridiculed by many – perhaps fairly!

4 other things today: Tottenham referee & new AXA deal

Paul Tierney will referee Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday – a final farewell between him and Klopp could be fun!

Liverpool have extended their sponsorship deal with AXA, which will be worth more than £20 million!

Arne Slot may not have a full Liverpool staff for day one of pre-season in July – find out why HERE!

Anthony Taylor has AVOIDED punishment for his Cody Gakpo farce and will referee this weekend. What a joke!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool could sell Wataru Endo after just one season at the club, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. We’re not counting him as a reliable source!

The Reds sent scouts to watch Brondby midfielder Yuito Suzuki last month – the 22-year-old has 10 goals and eight assists in 27 games this season (Bold)

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has described Mohamed Salah as a “fair-weather player” – he’s just ignoring the 210 goals in 346 appearances then! (talkSPORT)

Other chat from elsewhere

Man United will listen to offers for “virtually all their first-team squad” this summer – what a shambles they are! (BBC Sport)

Fulham have been fined £75,000 and banned from registering academy players for six months – it’s all to do with a payment made for Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho as a youngster! (Premier League)

Newcastle are in ‘pole position’ to replace Eddie Howe with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, it is claimed – would that be harsh on Howe or can the Magpies do better? (Sport Witness)

Video of the day and match of the night

Want to know the difference between Klopp and Arne Slot as managers? Find out in the video below:

Match of the night is Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (8pm BST), in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

It’s Harry Kane vs. Jude Bellingham, so expect an English media love-in!