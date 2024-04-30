Liverpool FC have announced an extension to their deal with sponsors AXA, with the five-year agreement set to earn the club a further £20 million.

Liverpool’s association with AXA began in 2018, as official insurance partner, with their investment into the club growing in the years since.

In 2019, the company negotiated a deal to become official training sponsor, with their logo featured on all training kits, and 2020 saw the purchase of naming rights for what has become the AXA Training Centre.

AXA now also sponsor the redeveloped site at Melwood, which is home to Liverpool FC Women, having been reopened last year.

That partnership will now continue until at least 2029, with Liverpool announcing on Tuesday that they had agreed a five-year extension to their sponsorship deal with AXA.

This Is Anfield understands the deal will land the club over £20 million, with an improvement negotiated on the previous £5 million-a-year terms.

It continues the club’s ongoing pursuit of outside investment, which included new deals with UPS, Google and Peloton in 2023 which will bank around £35 million.

Liverpool also confirmed the extension of their decades-long partnership with Carlsberg in December, while in March it was reported that discussions had been held over selling naming rights to the new Anfield Road Stand.

Per Sport Business, Liverpool are due to switch kit suppliers from Nike to Adidas at the end of next season, in a new five-year contract that will be worth upwards of £50 million.

Standard Chartered remains the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor, with their £50 million-a-year deal running to 2027, while a wider partnership with Expedia, including sleeve sponsorship, is worth £15 million a year.

Speaking on the extension of Liverpool’s deal with AXA, commercial director Ben Latty described it as “instrumental in our success.”

“Partnering with global brands and developing long-term, meaningful relationships is a vital part of our commercial strategy,” Latty explained.

“The naming rights of our state-of-the-art training facilities and AXA’s presence on our training kits have been instrumental in our success, and this renewal reaffirms AXA’s commitment to our men’s and women’s teams, our fans, and our communities.

“We are excited to see how this partnership will continue to grow and evolve.”