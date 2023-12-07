Liverpool FC and Carlsberg are thrilled to confirm they have extended their existing long-term partnership for another 10 years.

The inking of this agreement will bring the partnership to an incredible 42 years, and reiterates its standing as the longest partnership in Premier League and club history.

This unique and long-lasting relationship between Liverpool Football Club and Carlsberg was first launched in 1992, when Carlsberg became a principal partner of the club and took pride of place on the front of the Reds’ shirt.

During that time it witnessed some of the club’s most iconic and celebrated moments on the pitch, including the unforgettable cup treble in 2001, the miracle of Istanbul in 2005, a UEFA Super Cup, and The Gerrard Final.

Carlsberg then went on to become the club’s official beer in 2010, and will remain so until at least 2034 thanks to this new decade-long renewal.

Speaking about the renewal with Carlsberg, Ben Latty, Commercial Director Liverpool Football Club, said: “We are absolutely delighted to continue to have Carlsberg as a member of the LFC partner family for another 10 years.

“The longevity of this agreement is testimony to our commitment to each other and the success of our partnership so far, which has been built on a deeply-rooted set of shared values.

“We have been on quite a journey with Carlsberg since 1992, and we consider them as more than a partner, they are a true supporter of Liverpool Football Club.

“They are woven into the fabric of the club, across our men’s and women’s teams, and we look forward to what the next 10 years brings for this amazing partnership.”