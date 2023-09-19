Liverpool have confirmed a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with shipping giant UPS.

The American firm becomes the club’s first ever global logistics and shipping partner.

The partnership is expected to boost Liverpool’s retail and e-commerce operations, allowing fans to get their hands on merchandise quicker and more efficiently.

News of this latest sponsorship after Liverpool recently confirmed deals with both Peleton and Google.

This Is Anfield understand that trio of partnerships is set to net the club as much as £35 million.

Ben Latty, the club’s commercial director, said: “We are proud to be announcing this global partnership with UPS.

“As one of the world’s largest companies, UPS are bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our already successful retail operations.

“We are looking forward to seeing the impact this will have, and how it will improve fans’ experiences around the world.”

Kevin Warren, chief marketing and customer experience officer at UPS, added: “We’re proud to be the official logistics sponsor of Liverpool Football Club.

“Our global, integrated logistics network means we can offer unmatched speed and reliability as LFC continues to grow its retail operations.

“We’re ready to deliver team spirit and pride to LFC fans – no matter where they are in the world.”

Liverpool recently renewed their shirt sponsorship deals with Standard Chartered and Expedia, with AXA also listed as a principal partner.

Carlsberg, Wasabi and Nivea Men are among the club’s other official partners, with deals also struck with VistaPrint, EA Sports, Cadbury and SC Johnson.