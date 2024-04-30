Paul Tierney and Jurgen Klopp will meet for what could be the last time when Liverpool host Tottenham on Sunday, with the officials now confirmed.

Klopp and Tierney have shared a chequered history, not least following the 4-3 win over Tottenham at Anfield this time last year.

Speaking after the game, Klopp implied bias from the referee, which earned him a substantial fine along with a two-match ban from the FA.

It wasn’t until November that Tierney refereed another Liverpool fixture – the 3-0 win over Brentford – but he has since taken charge of three more.

Sunday will bring his fifth of the season, with the 43-year-old appointed referee for Liverpool vs. Tottenham at Anfield.

Tierney’s assistants will be Scott Ledger and Mat Wilkes while Tom Bramall is fourth official, and in the VAR booth, John Brooks is assisted by James Mainwaring.

Only five officials – Michael Oliver (41), Anthony Taylor (40), Craig Pawson (34), Andre Marriner (32) and Martin Atkinson (30) – have refereed more Liverpool games since Klopp took charge than Tierney (29).

Throughout his career he has only refereed Man City fixtures more often, with 31 so far, while he has only shown Leeds players as many yellow cards as he has Liverpool (47).

While Klopp apologised for his comments on Tierney following the clash with Tottenham last season, the official has been involved in more controversy this term.

He was in the VAR booth for Alexis Mac Allister‘s red card against Bournemouth in August, which he failed to overturn upon review before it was chalked off after an appeal to the FA.

Tierney was then criticised for disallowing a goal for Cody Gakpo against Burnley on Boxing Day, despite there being little evidence of a supposed foul from Darwin Nunez in the buildup.

January saw Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert avoid a red card for planting his studs on Luis Diaz‘s ankle, with Tierney on VAR, while in March, Nottingham Forest were incensed by his decision to hand Caoimhin Kelleher a drop ball before Nunez’s winner.

It has been a running joke since the announcement of Klopp’s departure that he could finally show his true feelings to Tierney – perhaps that could come at Anfield on Sunday!