No surprises as Liverpool fans learn who was on VAR for Justin Kluivert foul

Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert escaped punishment for a studs-up tackle on Luis Diaz, with Liverpool fans left unsurprised after learning who was on VAR.

Kluivert found himself under pressure from Alexis Mac Allister when, after losing the ball, his studs went firmly into the ankle of Diaz.

The challenge, which took place midway through the first half, was overlooked by referee Andy Madley and play went on, with the expectation that VAR would pull it back.

Virgil van Dijk eventually put the ball out of play with Diaz still on the turf, but the game went on without any reprimand for Bournemouth‘s No. 19.

It led to bafflement among supporters given its similarity to the situation that saw Curtis Jones sent off in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham in September.

Until, that is, it became clear who was on VAR for the clash at Dean Court.

Paul Tierney was appointed to the booth, assisted by Scott Ledger, which left supporters with an understanding of why the process was so quick and decisive.

It will, of course, be maintained that it is merely coincidence, and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be mindful to avoid any further criticism of Tierney.

But the regularity with which Tierney is not only appointed for Liverpool games, but involved in strange decisions across the board in the Premier League, should lead to questions asked.

A PGMOL statement, per The Athletic’s James Pearce, claimed the challenge was deemed not to be dangerous.

The 43-year-old is not the only official who requires scrutiny, and a case could be argued for the majority of those appointed for high-profile fixtures in England.

That is without mentioning a clear foul on Diogo Jota in the penalty box in the second half – but should we be surprised at this point?

