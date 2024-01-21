Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert escaped punishment for a studs-up tackle on Luis Diaz, with Liverpool fans left unsurprised after learning who was on VAR.

Kluivert found himself under pressure from Alexis Mac Allister when, after losing the ball, his studs went firmly into the ankle of Diaz.

The challenge, which took place midway through the first half, was overlooked by referee Andy Madley and play went on, with the expectation that VAR would pull it back.

Virgil van Dijk eventually put the ball out of play with Diaz still on the turf, but the game went on without any reprimand for Bournemouth‘s No. 19.

It led to bafflement among supporters given its similarity to the situation that saw Curtis Jones sent off in the 2-1 loss at Tottenham in September.

Make it make sense? pic.twitter.com/2yZWfYzdW8 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 21, 2024

A red card by the standards of the day, that. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 21, 2024

How has that been checked and cleared so quickly??? That's a horrendous tackle. Jones was sent off against Spurs for far less. — Nostalgia Merchant (@HendrickD82) January 21, 2024

Kluivert there with a challenge players, including Liverpool's Curtis Jones, have been getting sent off for this season. No consistency. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 21, 2024

Kluivert’s challenge on Diaz very similar to Jones at Spurs. When Jones was sent off. Not even a foul given and nothing from VAR. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 21, 2024

Everything we got told about why the Jones one was a red (intent doesn’t matter, Player is responsible for where his foot lands) apply to that Kluivert one, yet there didn’t even seem to be a consideration to send him off Make it make sense please. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) January 21, 2024

Thankfully we’ve got VAR (the system) for incidents like that one with Kluivert, at least then the ref can have another look at challenges they maybe didn’t see first time. If the VAR (the person) is any use. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) January 21, 2024

Until, that is, it became clear who was on VAR for the clash at Dean Court.

Paul Tierney was appointed to the booth, assisted by Scott Ledger, which left supporters with an understanding of why the process was so quick and decisive.

Timely reminder that VAR for Bournemouth vs. Liverpool today is Paul Tierney. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 21, 2024

At this point, there have to start being genuine conversations. I'm no conspiracy/corruption nut, but it's simply happening FAR, FAR too often when Tierney is involved. https://t.co/gtyNkRpE3D — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 21, 2024

Paul Tierney on VAR. Imbecile. — ? (@LFCApproved) January 21, 2024

Paul Tierney on VAR. Self-explanatory then. https://t.co/U6E9wJDUZl — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) January 21, 2024

Over the ball tackle, on the ankle. Paul Tierney in the VAR booth, checked and cleared. ?? — Junaid Pernambucano ?? ?? ?? (@JunaidIsmail7) January 21, 2024

Tierney on VAR. Colour me shocked. — Paddy Allen (@P_Allen21) January 21, 2024

The stamp on Díaz not resulting in a red card doesn’t bother me, in and of itself. It’s the fact that it’s Tierney on VAR, and I have no doubt whatsoever that if the situation had been reversed our player would have been sent off. — ?????? (@R_Greeko) January 21, 2024

As far as Tierney is concerned, it’s either a coincidence that he’s either incredibly incompetent when he referees or VAR’s Liverpool, or he’s make decisions from a position of bias — Royston (@KopBlock205) January 21, 2024

It will, of course, be maintained that it is merely coincidence, and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be mindful to avoid any further criticism of Tierney.

But the regularity with which Tierney is not only appointed for Liverpool games, but involved in strange decisions across the board in the Premier League, should lead to questions asked.

A PGMOL statement, per The Athletic’s James Pearce, claimed the challenge was deemed not to be dangerous.

PGMOL say VAR did check Kluivert on Diaz in the first half. It was deemed not to be a dangerous challenge. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2024

The 43-year-old is not the only official who requires scrutiny, and a case could be argued for the majority of those appointed for high-profile fixtures in England.

That is without mentioning a clear foul on Diogo Jota in the penalty box in the second half – but should we be surprised at this point?