Liverpool supporters’ groups to remove banners from The Kop

The Kop will be stripped of its banners and flags as Liverpool’s supporters’ groups unite against the club’s hierarchy putting “financial greed above the integrity of the game.”

With fans not currently allowed in stadiums, banners and flags have been used as a temporary stop-gap to show support when it is not physically possible to do so.

The Kop has been adorned with them since football’s restart behind-closed-doors last June, but they are to be removed for the final three home games of the season following the announcement of the club’s involvement in the Super League.

Liverpool’s owners have been at the forefront of the plans which have been met with widespread disdain and backlash as greed is prioritised over all else.

And, as confirmed by Liverpool supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906, a visual message will be sent as the club’s famous banners will now disappear from view.

We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop. We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game. — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 19, 2021

On Twitter, they wrote: “We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop.

“We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game.”

It is a move that is backed by fellow fans as the owners’ contempt for the lifeblood of the club yet again reaches new levels.

And Liverpool’s last Anfield match, which is the final one of the season, will no doubt see Reds there to make their point in person with COVID-19 restrictions easing to allow 10,000 in the ground against Crystal Palace.

It is a powerful message which should never have needed to be sent in the first place but it’s become clearer than ever how the club’s owners view the lifeblood of Liverpool Football Club.