LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool supporters' banners on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool supporters’ groups to remove banners from The Kop

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Kop will be stripped of its banners and flags as Liverpool’s supporters’ groups unite against the club’s hierarchy putting “financial greed above the integrity of the game.”

With fans not currently allowed in stadiums, banners and flags have been used as a temporary stop-gap to show support when it is not physically possible to do so.

The Kop has been adorned with them since football’s restart behind-closed-doors last June, but they are to be removed for the final three home games of the season following the announcement of the club’s involvement in the Super League.

Liverpool’s owners have been at the forefront of the plans which have been met with widespread disdain and backlash as greed is prioritised over all else.

And, as confirmed by Liverpool supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906, a visual message will be sent as the club’s famous banners will now disappear from view.

On Twitter, they wrote: “We, along with other groups involved in flags, will be removing our flags from The Kop.

“We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above integrity of the game.”

It is a move that is backed by fellow fans as the owners’ contempt for the lifeblood of the club yet again reaches new levels.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 6, 2016: Liverpool supporters protest with black flags and banners "Football without fans is nothing" before the Premier League match against Sunderland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And Liverpool’s last Anfield match, which is the final one of the season, will no doubt see Reds there to make their point in person with COVID-19 restrictions easing to allow 10,000 in the ground against Crystal Palace.

It is a powerful message which should never have needed to be sent in the first place but it’s become clearer than ever how the club’s owners view the lifeblood of Liverpool Football Club.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments