‘Time to get stuck in’ – The Voice of Anfield’s Aston Villa playlist

There’s everything to play for as Liverpool meet Aston Villa at Anfield, and in the absence of a full Kop, George Septhon is here with his superb pre-match playlist to get you ready for kick-off.

It’s a game where Jurgen Klopp‘s men would love to harness the power that is Anfield, with this another crucial game in the bid for a top-four spot come season’s end.

The backdrop will be quiet and it will be up to Liverpool themselves to create the atmosphere that will steer them to all three points, and in the eye of The Voice of Anfield, George Septhon, their attitude will be just as important.

“It’s the attitude of the Liverpool squad that’s going to determine this [game]. What we need is some gritting of teeth and getting stuck in,” says George.

You can listen to George and KopConnect Radio’s Marc Kenny breaking down the match and what is to come, in addition to playing some cracking tunes to get you ready pre-match here:

It’s an eccentric mix this week, featuring Devo’s Satisfaction, Bruce Springsteen, James Arthur, Ladyhawke and Michael Sembelo.

Up the Reds!