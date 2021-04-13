Andy Robertson has joked that Trent Alexander-Arnold should take recent criticism and scrutiny as “some sort of compliment,” as it is a marker of a “world-class player.”

Both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have found themselves under the microscope this year, but particularly the right-back following his omission from the England squad.

The No. 66 answered this emphatically with the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback at home to Aston Villa, following up a top-level performance in the 3-0 victory over Arsenal, after a blip in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Previewing the second leg against Real, Robertson spoke to reporters, and was asked for a response to criticism of his fellow full-back.

“For me, it’s a sign of a world-class player,” he said.

“When world-class players don’t perform to the levels that maybe they have done, people criticise them more.

“People criticise them more than maybe your normal player or your ordinary player.

“I know it’s hard for Trent, but he should take it as some sort of compliment, the fact that so much noise is being made about him.

“For me and for the team-mates, and as somebody who is close to him and cares about him, it’s just about trying to keep his confidence at the highest level.

“Because when it’s like that, nobody touches him.

“I thought on Saturday he put in a very good performance, I thought against Arsenal he was excellent. Of course he struggled against Madrid in midweek, but we all did.

“Not one of us played well, but more gets said about Trent’s performance than anybody else’s.

“He’s a strong character, he’s always been that since a young age and that’s why he is where he is. That’s why he’s at the top of the game at a very early age.

“He’ll come over all the criticism, it’s just about trying to not let it affect him and trying to do what he does on the pitch.

“Because when he does that, then I don’t think anyone can touch him.”