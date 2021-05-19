Mohamed Salah could equal another Liverpool record with a goal against Burnley this evening, with the Egyptian looking to beat Harry Kane to the Golden Boot.

Salah has now scored 20 away goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions – three more than any Reds player in history.

Ian Rush hit 17 twice in the 1980s, as did Salah himself in 2017/18.

He needs one goal today to equal Luis Suarez’s club record of 14 away league goals in a Premier League season.

Salah has now scored for Liverpool in 99 different games for the Reds (125 goals in total).

He could be the 10th player to reach three figures.

Burnley’s home discomfort

Burnley have set an unwanted club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win. Their last home win was the 3-2 over Aston Villa on January 27.

Their four victories in the last 18 league outings have all come away from Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche’s side have scored 14 home league goals – only Sheffield United (11) and Fulham (nine) have scored fewer (West Brom also 14).

Burnley have kept just two clean sheets in the last 11 matches and only one at home in this calendar year.

They have lost their last five Premier League home games played during the month of May.

Wood on form

Chris Wood has scored five goals in his last four games and has eight in the last nine.

In the win at Wolves last month, Wood became only the third player in Premier League history to score a first-half hat-trick away from home.

One of the other two came from Liverpool’s Michael Owen at Newcastle in 1998.

Regulars

Only the partnership of Joel Matip and Fabinho (six) has started more league games for the Reds this season at centre-back than Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips‘ four.

Phillips and Ozan Kabak have also started four together.

He couldn’t…could he?

No goalkeeper has ever scored more than one goal in the Premier League.

Tonight’s referee

Chris Kavanagh took charge of this fixture last season which Liverpool won 3-0.

This season’s scorers

Burnley: Wood 12, Vydra 6, Barnes 3, Rodriguez 3, Westwood 3, Gudmundsson 2, McNeil 2, Mee 2, Brady 1, Brownhill 1, Dunne 1, Long 1, Lowton 1, Tarkowski 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 31, Mane 14, Jota 13, Firmino 8, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Alisson 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Thiago 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).