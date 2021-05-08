Thiago has described finishing in this season’s top four as a “small miracle,” but has vowed to “keep fighting” after scoring his first Liverpool goal against Southampton.

It took Thiago a full 26 games, or 1,753 minutes, but Saturday saw him finally trouble the scoresheet.

His bending finish from outside the box may have benefited from a deflection, but it was a goal of real ingenuity and much-deserved after another top display.

Thiago sealed the 2-0 win for Liverpool, and with both Leicester and Tottenham dropping points in the top-four race, there are slim hopes of clinching a place in next season’s Champions League.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Thiago insisted it would be a “small miracle” for the Reds to leapfrog the likes of West Ham and Leicester, but he vowed to “keep fighting” to do so.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said of scoring his first goal for the club.

“But the most important thing is the three points and that we keep fighting for this small miracle that we can have.”

He added: “We try to be as objective as possible. There is a very small chance, but I think we’ve had chances in the past.

“The door sometimes closed for us, but the window is open – so we try to get through the window.”

Getting “through the window” will almost certainly require Liverpool to win all four of their remaining games, with Man United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace all to come in the next two weeks.

It would certainly help if Thiago can continue to take the pressure off Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the final third, despite admitting he is “not a specialist.”

“I know that I’m not a specialist, not a goalscorer,” he continued.

“But I’m trying always to be near the area, to make the last pass or try to score.

“For sure, it’s very special because it’s my first goal, but I hope it’s not the last!”