Liverpool are “definitely interested” in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, and are “in contact” with his agent as the Frenchman eyes a move to the Premier League.

Coman is still only 25 but has 10 top-flight titles to his name, having won the league in every season as a senior professional with PSG, Juventus and Bayern.

The France international is believed to be seeking a move away from the Bundesliga, however, with Sky Germany reporting that he has rejected a new contract offer from the German champions.

Sky Germany claim that Coman’s “desire to play in the Premier League is one of the main factors in his recent decision,” and he is “increasingly unsettled” at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool had been touted as suitors for the winger, who is most comfortable on the left but can also play on the right, with it even suggested that a £30.1 million offer had been made.

While it remains to be seen whether that is true, SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenberg – who broke the news of the Reds’ pursuit of Florian Neuhaus earlier this month – has confirmed the club’s interest.

Update #Coman: Yes, #LFC is definitely interested in signing him and they are in contact with his management. But right now, it’s not a hot topic. #FCBayern still want him to extend, especially Nagelsmann. But Kingsley‘s father forces his departure to ???????. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 27, 2021

“Yes, Liverpool are definitely interested in signing him and they are in contact with his management,” Plettenberg wrote on Sunday.

However, Plettenberg added: “Right now, it’s not a hot topic. Bayern still want him to extend, especially Nagelsmann.

“But Kingsley‘s father forces his departure to England.”

Bayern have been claimed to value Coman, whose contract expires in 2023, at £43 million, with it likely that Liverpool would need to sell first in order to finance any deal.

It can certainly be argued that the Reds require top-level reinforcement in attack, however, and Coman could arrive as a significant upgrade on the for-sale Divock Origi.

Coman scored eight goals and assisted 15 in 39 games for Bayern last season, averaging a direct goal contribution every 109.5 minutes, while overall he has scored 41 and set up 50 in 200 appearances for the club.

He is not a regular starter for France, but has 31 caps for his country, scoring five times and teeing up one more goal in those outings.

As of yet, there is no word from sources on Merseyside when it comes to claims of interest in Coman, but given Plettenberg’s involvement in the Neuhaus story, at this stage it can be considered believable.