Liverpool may have already decided to part ways with Ozan Kabak at the end of his loan deal, but the Turkey centre-back is still hoping to stay in the Premier League.

Kabak impressed in his 13-game run with the Reds, on loan from Schalke, but Jurgen Klopp has opted to prioritise the £36 million arrival of Ibrahima Konate instead.

The club have, therefore, declined the opportunity to sign Kabak for an agreed fee of £18 million, with the 21-year-old moving out of his house in Formby ahead of the Euros.

He was an unused substitute as Turkey suffered a 3-0 loss to Italy in the opening game of the tournament on Friday night, but could come into contention against Wales (June 16) and Switzerland (June 20).

After the Euros, Kabak will look to finalise a move away from Schalke, who dropped out of the Bundesliga after a miserable campaign that saw them pick up only 16 points.

Sport1 report that Leicester and Newcastle hold an interest in the young defender, with Schalke hoping his performances over the summer help them to bump up the asking price.

And in an interview with Turkish publication Sozcu, Kabak discussed his desire to stay in the Premier League or find a move to another Bundesliga club.

“Considering my age, I’ve played in three leagues. I’ve played close to 10 Champions League matches. Now there is the European Championship,” he reflected.

“These are important experiences at a young age. I am happy and proud.

“After that, my career planning will continue. I will try to continue my career in the best league and the best team.

“The Premier League and Bundesliga added a lot to me. I can’t say for sure right now, but I would like to continue my career in the Premier League or the Bundesliga.”

It is disappointing to see Kabak leave Liverpool, given the promising signs he showed in a difficult season for the club, and that will be particularly so if he joins a Premier League rival.

Leicester would offer an ideal landing spot for the Turk, however, due to their style of play under Brendan Rodgers and the possibility of forging a partnership with his compatriot, Caglar Soyuncu.

Kabak could prove to be one of the bargains of the summer, given his experience at Liverpool and Schalke’s need to sell, and hopefully the Reds don’t live to regret turning him down.

There is still a small chance that Liverpool return for Kabak, of course, with it having been suggested during his time at Anfield that Michael Edwards could look to negotiate a lower fee upon the expiry of his loan.