Liverpool FC commit to feeding 9,000 throughout school holidays

Liverpool Football Club is committed to providing invaluable support to nearly 9,000 people in the local area by providing food to children throughout the summer holidays.

Millions have faced increased hardship due to the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of an existing perilous time due to one government cut after another.

And Liverpool’s community programmes have long served the local area, providing invaluable resources to children and their families throughout the year but specifically during holidays.

This summer, the club are committed to providing food for almost 9,000 people to help alleviate any worries of where the next meal may come from.

Building on the 81,200 free meals donated to the local community throughout the response to COVID-19 so far, the Reds’ community programmes are to continue their brilliant work.

Red Neighbours will provide 1,160 breakfast packs and essential food boxes, which will help 4,640 people, through the network of local schools in Anfield and Kirkby.

In addition to that, LFC Foundation will supply 60 meals every day throughout the six-week school summer holiday for those attending their programmes, while local families in Kirkby will have access to 200 food parcels that can feed a family of four for seven days.

When you then add a further 900 lunches for young people at the Netherton Activity Centre and 720 afternoon tea boxes provided to the elderly community in Speke, it totals to a reach of 8,860 people throughout the summer.

Forbes Duff, Senior Manager of Red Neighbours, said: “We know that many families find the holidays financially challenging and during these unprecedented times it’s tougher than ever.

“We want to help alleviate some of those worries by providing local families with food support so that they can focus on having a fun summer together.”

It’s a brilliant initiative from the club at a time when children and their families should be enjoying the summer break.

* If you are looking to make a donation to help the city of Liverpool, This Is Anfield have provided a small list of those working to help those in need: