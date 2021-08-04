The future of Ben Davies remains uncertain at Anfield just seven months on from his arrival as clubs continue to circle the defender with a deal in mind this summer.

But if a move is to transpire it seemingly would have to be of a permanent nature as the Reds have turned down a season-long loan enquiry.

The Championship’s Sheffield United have long been mooted as a potential destination but an “initial loan enquiry” did not turn Liverpool’s head, as per the Mail‘s Dominic King.

It does keep in line with reports from the Athletic last month that Davies “has been told he’s not available for transfer,” but it has not stopped interest from emerging.

The Blades are one of three clubs credited with an interest, with Celtic – who Davies was tipped to join before Liverpool stepped in back in January – and Bournemouth all keeping tabs on the situation.

A situation that is certainly a murky one, with Davies’ opportunities of ever making his competitive Liverpool debut slim with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate closing the window of opportunity.

An appearance in the friendly against Wacker Innsbruck was a reminder of his presence in pre-season but it was short-lived as last week he left the training camp for personal reasons, and was then pictured on Instagram at a friend’s wedding the following day.

He has yet to return to Klopp’s squad as had been expected.

It has long been reported that “Liverpool would rather sell for a hefty profit” rather than sanction a loan spell but the resistance to any such deal so far could be over the Premier League‘s homegrown rules.

The top-flight requires at least eight homegrown players to name a full 25-man squad and with further outgoings in the pipeline for other homegrown talents, the 25-year-old could be used as a makeweight to balance the squad.

It’s far from ideal for the club and the player but with just under four weeks left in the window, Liverpool still have time to get their ducks in a row to be in a position to see Davies depart should their valuation be met.

It would be hard to see the Reds pass on an offer that would exceed the £1.6 million fee they initially agreed to with Preston, which included an initial £500,000 outlay.