Those calling for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make a move into midfield could be given a glimpse of what to expect, with an reported new role for England against Andorra.

Since Alexander-Arnold’s breakthrough as a first-team player at Liverpool, there have been suggestions he would be better served in midfield, rather than at right-back.

The 22-year-old has not played in the middle of the park on a consistent basis since his time as Pepijn Lijnders’ No. 6 at under-16s level, with his most recent senior outing coming in the 0-0 draw with Stoke in 2018.

That game at Anfield saw Alexander-Arnold operate on the right of a three-man unit, filling in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain alongside Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

He played 65 minutes before being replaced by James Milner, and since then has gone on to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in world football and Liverpool‘s key creator.

That has not stopped speculation over a position change in the future, and that could come first with England, with the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath reporting that he will start in midfield against Andorra tonight.

England look to continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with another convincing victory, but Gareth Southgate is expected to ring the changes at Wembley.

Alexander-Arnold is in line to start as a central midfielder – where he has been training throughout the buildup – though it is also claimed he could fill in on the right of a four-man unit.

It will be a change of pace for a player who believes his performances on the international stage have been “mediocre,” with Alexander-Arnold particularly self-critical.

“It’s no excuse, but it’s hard to find your feet, to find form when you’re not playing in a team with the same players every time,” he told the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace.

“Anyone is going to have difficulties with that.

“I feel like since I’ve come into the squad, I haven’t really been the best version of myself.

“I haven’t put in the performances I have regularly for my club and I expect more for myself when I play for England.”

The No. 66 added that there is “a lot more competition for places here” as opposed to Liverpool, where he is a guaranteed starter and can build his form over a number of games as a result.

While it is doubtful his long-term future lies in midfield at club level, perhaps a shift with England is the shot in the arm he requires to cement himself as a genuine option.