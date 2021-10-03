Liverpool host Man City in the biggest Premier League game of the season so far, with major implications on this season’s title race. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Grealish, Jesus
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Fernandinho, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments