LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Curtis Jones (R) during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Man City – Follow the Reds’ crucial Premier League clash

Liverpool host Man City in the biggest Premier League game of the season so far, with major implications on this season’s title race. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Fernandinho, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres

Our coverage updates automatically below:

