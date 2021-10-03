Liverpool host Man City in the biggest Premier League game of the season so far, with major implications on this season’s title race. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Fernandinho, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres

Our coverage updates automatically below: