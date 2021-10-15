Roberto Firmino could hit goalscoring and appearance milestones for Liverpool in Saturday’s clash with Watford, as the Reds seek an all-time away record.

Firmino could make his 250th Reds start in all competitions today. He needs two goals to record 50 for Liverpool away from Anfield in all competitions.

Liverpool’s No. 9 has found the net five times in nine encounters with today’s opponents.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah could make his 200th start for Liverpool in all competitions and Jordan Henderson could captain Liverpool for the 150th time in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane is one goal short of reaching the milestone of 100 Premier League goals.

Expect goals

Forty-eight goals have been scored in the last 14 league encounters between Liverpool and Watford, with the Reds netting 35 and the Hornets 13.

There have been no goalless draws in all league meetings, with all 26 coming in the top flight.

Liverpool scored 27 goals in the last nine meetings home and away, conceding seven in that time, with six coming in two games.

Caoimhin’s challenge

Caoimhin Kelleher is one of only five Liverpool goalkeepers to keep a clean sheet on his full Premier League debut and he is in line to replace one of the other four in Alisson.

Liverpool have kept 10 clean sheets in the last 14 meetings with the Hornets in league and cup and have kept five in the last seven league clashes – conceding three goals in each of the other two.

They have conceded three goals in three of their last five league visits.

An all-time record

The Reds could become the first top-flight club in history to score three or more goals in seven successive away games in all competitions.

They are the only team to do so in six, having now equalled their own record set in 2017.

Vicarage Road

Watford have won 19 of their last 23 league games at home, picking up 59 points from a possible 69 at Vicarage Road, winning all of their last nine home games.

This season at home they have beaten Aston Villa (3-2), lost to Wolves (0-2) and drawn with Newcastle (1-1).

The loss to Wolves is the only instance of them not scoring at home in the league in 2021, having last failed to do so against Cardiff on December 5.

Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri is Watford’s 18th permanent managerial appointment in the last 13 years and he is the fourth in this decade alone.

He is now the Premier League’s oldest current manager and will celebrate his 70th birthday on October 20.

This is his 20th job as a manager, including a spell as the Greece coach in 2014.

He was Fabinho’s coach during their time at Monaco.

In 14 games against Liverpool, he has won five and lost six with three draws, with Valencia, Chelsea and Leicester.

Ranieri is one of 11 different Premier League winning managers, with Jurgen Klopp the last of the 11 to win it for the first time.

He has not lost his first Premier League game at any of his three previous clubs – Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham – winning twice and drawing the other.

The referee

Liverpool have won the last nine games when Jonathan Moss has taken charge, including the first game in that sequence – a 3-0 win at Watford in November 2018, in which he sent off Jordan Henderson.

This season’s scorers

Watford: Sarr 4, Dennis 2, Fletcher 2, Hernandez 1

Liverpool: Salah 9, Mane 5, Firmino 3, Jota 3, Minamino 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Jones 1, Keita 1, Origi 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).