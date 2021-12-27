Four years on from one of the most transformational deals in Liverpool’s history, fans have enjoyed looking back on rival supporters’ awful takes on signing Virgil van Dijk.

It was a moment supporters had waited for over a year for – or more, given how it would change their fortunes so drastically.

After months of speculation, a transfer collapse and an apology to Southampton, Liverpool announced a £75 million deal to sign Van Dijk the day after Boxing Day, 2017.

The outlay remains a club record, and rightly so, with the Dutchman almost singlehandedly raising the standards to an elite level in Jurgen Klopp‘s back line.

But while Liverpool fans were unanimous in their praise of the deal, and in their belief in the player coming in, many supporters of other clubs were not so convinced.

On the four-year anniversary of Van Dijk’s move to Anfield, fans have been looking back at those responses to the club’s announcement.

From a “poor man’s Rob Holding” to “could have got a Lewis Dunk for 1/10th of the price to probably do a similar job,” it makes for glorious reading:

Virgil van Dijk is extremely overrated. Fee is astronomical at £75m. Could have got a Lewis Dunk for 1/10th of the price to probably do a similar job. #LFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) December 27, 2017

Van Dijk is a decent signing for Liverpool, but £75m?! Nah, you’re alright ? #cfc pic.twitter.com/5hHdASFrB2 — Oliver Harbord (@ojharbord) December 27, 2017

If you believe a CB will help you catch up to Man. City your smoking something!???? — ?Barca Çulé?? (@Tapouthepp) December 28, 2017

Hahahahaha poor man's Rob Holding — Naz (@Naz_AFC1) December 27, 2017

Genuinely can't wait to see you play him alongside Lovren and in front of Mignolet you nutcases x — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) December 27, 2017

75M for defender ?? — Tushar Bhagwat (@tusharbhagwat10) December 27, 2017

He will eventually get bored of constant failure and lack of trophies and move on just like Suarez did and Coutinho will do come January ??? — ???? (@Giggsawi) December 28, 2017

£75million really? I could understand if he was world class ? plus if he was he wouldn’t be signing for Liverpool ? — Matty Thompson (@m7hompson) December 27, 2017

There were others now deleted, too, notably from Man United journalist Liam Canning, who claimed the deal was “outrageous” and that it “just shows what a good deal it was to get Eric Bailly for a measly £30m.”

And how about Simon Johnson, Chelsea correspondent for The Athletic, writing that it “just shows what #cfc have gained in a better and younger player in Andreas Christensen coming through the ranks”?

Hindsight is, of course, 20/20, but it was not difficult to see the impact Van Dijk could make on Liverpool – even before he headed home the winner on his debut against Everton.