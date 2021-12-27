Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans love rivals’ bad takes on 4-year anniversary of Virgil van Dijk deal

Four years on from one of the most transformational deals in Liverpool’s history, fans have enjoyed looking back on rival supporters’ awful takes on signing Virgil van Dijk.

It was a moment supporters had waited for over a year for – or more, given how it would change their fortunes so drastically.

After months of speculation, a transfer collapse and an apology to Southampton, Liverpool announced a £75 million deal to sign Van Dijk the day after Boxing Day, 2017.

The outlay remains a club record, and rightly so, with the Dutchman almost singlehandedly raising the standards to an elite level in Jurgen Klopp‘s back line.

But while Liverpool fans were unanimous in their praise of the deal, and in their belief in the player coming in, many supporters of other clubs were not so convinced.

On the four-year anniversary of Van Dijk’s move to Anfield, fans have been looking back at those responses to the club’s announcement.

From a “poor man’s Rob Holding” to “could have got a Lewis Dunk for 1/10th of the price to probably do a similar job,” it makes for glorious reading:

There were others now deleted, too, notably from Man United journalist Liam Canning, who claimed the deal was “outrageous” and that it “just shows what a good deal it was to get Eric Bailly for a measly £30m.”

And how about Simon Johnson, Chelsea correspondent for The Athletic, writing that it “just shows what #cfc have gained in a better and younger player in Andreas Christensen coming through the ranks”?

Hindsight is, of course, 20/20, but it was not difficult to see the impact Van Dijk could make on Liverpool – even before he headed home the winner on his debut against Everton.

