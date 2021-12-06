Mohamed Salah has put pressure on Liverpool to reach an agreement over his new contract, reiterating his desire to stay at Anfield beyond the end of his deal in 2023.

Salah is currently contracted to the Reds until the end of next season, by which point he will be nearly 31, though there are no signs he is slowing down.

In fact, the Egyptian is only improving as the campaigns go by, with his form this time out arguably his best since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.

Talks have been ongoing between Liverpool and the player’s representatives, with no resolution at this point as the club hope to tie him down until 2025.

Speaking to MBC Masr TV, as reported by KingFut, Salah stressed that he “wants to stay,” but insisted that the issue is “in the hands of the management.”

“I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” he said.

“But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract, it’s up to them.”

It is claimed that Salah is seeking a weekly wage of around £400,000, which would double his current earnings and rightly place him among the best-paid players in the Premier League.

This is held up as a sticking point for Liverpool, of course, given their tight wage structure and the impact it could have on future contract talks with key players and new signings.

But the No. 11 explained his standpoint from a financial perspective, while maintaining that the impasse in talks at present is not purely due to those demands.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only,” Salah continued.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants.

“These are all important points when making the decision.”

It is important to note that a year after Salah’s current contract expires, Jurgen Klopp is slated to leave the club, which could be a major influence in a number of players deciding to stay or go.