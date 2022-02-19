Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jurgen Klopp ‘does it again’ as Liverpool fans savour “unbelievable” front three

It was one each for Liverpool’s front three as Jurgen Klopp’s side came from a goal behind to earn an invaluable 3-1 win against a Norwich side that held their own.

The Reds were heavy favourites heading into the Anfield clash, even with seven changes from the win in Milan in midweek.

But what that did do is disrupt the rhythm in the XI and with chances left unfinished, Norwich took the opening thanks to a wicked deflection off Joel Matip.

Anfield roared to life with two changes, and after a couple of attempts of it at the San Siro, Sadio Mane did get his bicycle-kick goal to level the scores.

Mohamed Salah and Alisson then rekindled their Kop-end magic to put Liverpool into the lead with his 150th goal for the club before Luis Diaz opened his account.

It made for plenty of admiration for Klopp’s changes and the Reds’ forward contingent on social media.

 

Klopp’s substitutions were again heralded…

 

And lots of love came the way of Mane, Salah and Diaz

It was panning out as one of those games for the Reds, but that Klopp called in the cavalry, namely Thiago, he changed the game in a matter of moments.

The boost for each of Mane, Salah and Diaz will be immeasurable and ahead of a huge week with Leeds and a cup final to come, it’s one that keeps the momentum firing on all cylinders.

Reds could have done without the scare but that’s another three points in the bank and pressure placed on Man City, job done. Now onto the next one.

Fan Comments