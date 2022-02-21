Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) and Diogo Jota (R) celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool “will try everything” with Jota and Firmino for Wembley final

Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota were both casualties from the win at the San Siro with a muscle and ankle injury respectively ending Liverpool’s short run without an injury in the squad.

The pair, of course, both missed out on the win over Norwich and in the aftermath, the manager was more positive about Jota’s prognosis than the No. 9’s.

It “looks a little bit better than we first thought,” was Klopp’s words on Jota’s ankle injury on Saturday, providing some optimism that he is to return sooner rather than later.

And with a big week ahead for Liverpool with a chance to cut the gap to Man City to three on Wednesday and the League Cup final on Sunday it will be all hands on deck.

Both forwards will need every minute, every hour and every day to prove their fitness with Klopp acknowledging it is still too early to make a definitive call on their chances for the final.

But the Reds will do all they can to give them the opportunity.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) and Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Yes, it’s too early,” Klopp told the club’s official website. “I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not; how I said, it’s too early.

“I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great. We have to see how the specific issues develop but we obviously will try everything.”

They remain Liverpool’s only injury concerns, with a 23-man strong squad taking to the training pitch at Kirkby ahead of the decisive week.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 18, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Origi, Minamino

