Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Matip mastery & spectacular Salah – Best photos as Reds make emphatic statement

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Nerves? Not for Liverpool against Leeds as they sought to cut the gap down to three points, with a 6-0 rout an emphatic signal of intent from Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

There was to be no hiding from the significance of Wednesday’s match, with the rearranged game demanding three points to take the title race up another notch.

And the Reds delivered. Six-fold.

It had all you would want, starting with Mohamed Salah converting from the penalty spot with conviction.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And then came the moment we have all dream off. Joel Matip‘s marauding run ended with a goal and it was as glorious as we all hoped it would be.

From 40-yards deep to a one-two with Salah and then a first-time finish, it was a delight and his teammates’ reactions showed just how well-liked he is.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (L) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (R) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If that was not good enough, Salah then notched his second penalty of the night just 20 minutes after his first – this time with a thumping finish high into the net for his 27th goal of the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with team-mates Luis Díaz (L) and Sadio Mané (R) after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That concluded a rampaging first half but the pain for Leeds did not stop there, with three more goals added to the scoreboard within the last 13 minutes of play.

Sadio Mane was responsible for two, working himself into the perfect position to convert from the deliveries from Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi – there are those impact subs again!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And just when you thought it was to finish 5-0, Virgil van Dijk was left to freely roam the box to convert from Andy Robertson‘s header, making for more jubilant scenes in front of the Kop.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the sixth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) celebrates after scoring the sixth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Would you look at those smiles at full-time, we love to see it.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker(L) and Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) celebrates with manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 6-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Just look at what it means!

Jurgen Klopp celebrates, fist pumps, the Kop (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The perfect night for Liverpool with six goals, a clean sheet and the gap at the top of the league cut to three. Now, it’s time for the League Cup final. Off to Wembley we go.

carabao_programme_cover

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery.

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments