LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Thiago makes team training return in huge boost for Liverpool

Thiago has not graced the pitch for Liverpool since December 16 but he has finally made his return to full training ahead of a jam-packed month for the Reds.

The Spaniard has not had the rub of the green since arriving at Anfield, building up a head of steam before injury, or Covid, comes in and derails his momentum.

And after a double whammy in December of a positive Covid test preceding a “sprain of the hip capsule” as the Athletic described it, Thiago is now back in the mix for Jurgen Klopp.

The No. 6 is back in full team training, more than 48 days after his last appearance for the Reds and is now to be in contention for the visit of Cardiff on Sunday.

Klopp had confirmed that Thiago would be back in time to “prepare for the Cardiff game” in mid-January and that no setback occurred will be music to the ears of Reds.

Thiago has played 14 games so far this season, but only nine starts across all competitions and as the season nears its most crucial point that number will need to be able to grow significantly.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara embraces manager Jürgen Klopp after being substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After having seen his options limited last month, the manager is now spoilt for choice with Harvey Elliott also on the cusp of his comeback to leave Divock Origi as the lone name on the injury list.

Add Luis Diaz to the mix and the return of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah next week and Liverpool are in an enviable position at just the right time with seven games to come over a period of 21 days.

That, of course, includes the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie at Inter Milan and the League Cup final against Chelsea, not to mention 12 league points on the line.

