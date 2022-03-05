Trent Alexander-Arnold has now broken his record assist tally for a season and it’s only March, with the No. 66 talking about “changing the game” as a right-back.

With his cross-shot for Sadio Mane in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, Alexander-Arnold recorded his 16th assist of the campaign – the most he has ever managed in a single season.

There are still 11 games to play in the league and, all being well, six more in the Champions League and three in the FA Cup, giving the 23-year-old plenty of time to add even more.

It is a remarkable record for Alexander-Arnold, who along with fellow full-back Andy Robertson (48) sits behind only Leighton Baines (53) for most assists from a defender in the history of the Premier League, having set up 44.

And speaking to Sky Sports after the Reds’ latest win at Anfield, the academy graduate spoke about the record and his and Robertson’s influence on the evolution of the full-back role.

“Hopefully I add more to the tally,” he said.

“They all count! As Robbo said I have dragged it, but I try and contribute as much as I can for the team.

“I think we both pride ourselves on that, and we want to help win games.

“We’re kind of changing the game from a full-back perspective and going and winning games for the team.

“So I’m happy to be able to contribute.”

Liverpool’s full-backs are certainly changing the game in terms of the traditional role on the defensive flanks, having established themselves as a key cog in Jurgen Klopp‘s attacking setup.

With Alexander-Arnold having only turned 23 in October, too, he will almost certainly cement himself as the Premier League‘s best-ever creative full-back – and arguably the best in the world.