Jurgen Klopp has delivered a message to Liverpool fans ahead of a vital run of games to end the season, urging them to “stay at home” if they cannot contribute.

The Reds are back from the final international break of the campaign and face a defining period, with at least eight games in April including a Premier League title clash with Man City.

Two Champions League quarter-finals legs against Benfica are also to come, along with the visits of Man United and Everton, but first comes an early kickoff against Watford.

Watford arrive at Anfield for a Saturday lunchtime clash, with these games typically challenging ones for Liverpool in terms of the atmosphere in the stadium.

And in his pre-match press conference, Klopp made it clear to supporters heading to Anfield for that game and those between now and the end of the season.

“What we need for this game is the best 12.30pm atmosphere ever,” he explained.

“Not nervous, not whatever, not like this tense you cannot breathe.

“If you cannot shout and sing or whatever, stay at home and give your ticket to somebody else, please. Really, we need you with all we have.

“The boys came back from all over the world, played completely different systems again, we have this one session today where we can remind them of what we actually do, because with their national teams they obviously do it completely different.

“And then we go against a very well-organised Watford team. We need each voice for that.”