10 key things to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Tottenham

It’s back to Anfield and the Premier League for Liverpool, who will know not to take Tottenham lightly after they took points from both them and Man City this season.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Premier League (35) | Anfield

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 7.45pm

Liverpool made us sweat in midweek but they delivered yet another high for us to enjoy by securing their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

But that’s for later this month. Right now, all focus has to be on the Premier League and placing further pressure on Man City ahead of their kickoff on Sunday.

Here are 10 things to know ahead of the penultimate league game at Anfield.

1. Spurs on top four chase

There is nothing on Tottenham‘s agenda other than clinching top four to close out this season, a position they find themselves two points adrift from with four games remaining.

Their rivals, Arsenal, currently occupy the fourth spot in the table and with the two still to meet, any misstep will prove damning.

Antonio Conte’s side have experienced missed fortunes of late, however, picking up a win (Leicester), draw (Brentford) and a loss (Brighton) in their last three league fixtures.

While inconsistency has been their kryptonite, they have taken six points from Man City this season and two from Liverpool. They can’t be taken lightly.

2. Missing in action

Conte was always to be without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga due to season-ending injuries, and they will certainly be without Sergio Reguilon.

The defender’s groin issue has forced his kept him away from team training and Conte even conceded he is “not sure if he’ll be back” before the end of the season.

After a convincing 3-1 win last time out and a six-day break, Conte could very well make just one change to the XI that overcome Leicester, with Dejan Kulusevski taking Lucas Moura’s place.

Possible Spurs XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

3. Stark contrast

It’s astounding to think that three years ago these two teams were getting set to face each other in the Champions League final in Madrid.

What has happened in the years since has seen Liverpool and Tottenham set off on a vastly different trajectory, one racking up the silverware as the struggles to end a 14-year wait for a trophy.

Klopp has guided the Reds to four further trophies since that day in Madrid (which could yet be added to this season), while Spurs have had four different managers in the hot seat.

Talk about sliding door moments…

4. A FULL squad

What a treat it has to be able to say Jurgen Klopp has all members of his senior side available to him!

Roberto Firmino returned to team training on Thursday after a “very painful” foot injury sustained in the FA Cup semi-final, that kept him out of the Reds’ last five games.

But with the Brazilian back in full training and up for selection, Liverpool’s embarrassment of riches continues to astound.

Spurs’ visit may come too soon for a place in the XI but he provides another invaluable option in the forward line alongside Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

5. Predicted Reds XI

With a four-day break between games, changes could be kept to a minimum as Klopp looks to keep rhythm and consistency all the while balancing his squad.

Joel Matip is likely to make a return in place of Ibrahima Konate, while Jordan Henderson will be eager to be back in the XI after playing only 11 minutes at Villarreal.

And with both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz getting 45 minutes in their legs, it could be a case of the duo both making a start at Anfield alongside Salah.

How nice is it to have all these options!

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Jota

6. Speaking of Salah

The man loves a goal against Tottenham at Anfield!

He has four in as many home appearances in the Premier League against Spurs – and don’t get us started on the Champions League final penalty.

There are few opponents Salah does not enjoy facing but in total, he has six in 10 appearances – will he make it at least seven in 11 on Saturday?

7. Press conference

Talking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp stressed how difficult this match will be, noting Spurs’ counter-attacking threat:

“Massive, massive test. I think if I would watch from outside I would say, ‘OK, that will be difficult, hey, for Liverpool?’ “Especially away from home, they are not too bothered about having the ball all the time, stuff like this. They defend compact, and these kinds of things, and then obviously [they have] some of the best counter-attacking players in the world. So we need to find solutions for that.”

8. Did you know?

Klopp and Conte have met five different times in English football, and the two like to call it evens more times than not.

While with Chelsea and Spurs, Conte has seen his side lose to Liverpool just once – when Chelsea met the Reds in the Premier League in 2016/17 and the scoreline read 2-1.

Klopp has the same record, as Conte’s Chelsea side from 2017/18 inflicted his only defeat at the hands of the Italian thanks to a narrow 1-0 win.

The other three games, all in the league, ended in a draw – the most recent of which was the frustrating one in north London back in December.

Here’s hoping it’s Klopp that adds a win to his ledger on Saturday!

9. Oliver, Oliver!

Michael Oliver, a referee many regard as the best in the Premier League will oversee this particular fixture.

He has overseen four Liverpool games this season and the Reds have won two (Leeds-H, Arsenal-H), drawn one (Arsenal-A, LC) and lost one (Leicester-A).

Oliver has not been shy in brandishing a red card this season with nine in 38 games across all competitions, but let’s hope that’s not necessary where Liverpool are concerned!

And in the VAR booth for the night is Darren England.

10. How can you watch?

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is live on BT Sport 1 for those of you in the UK, with coverage starting from 7pm ahead of the 7.45pm kickoff.

It’s another big occasion for the Reds and if watching on the television doesn’t tickle your fancy, Henry Jackson is at the helm of This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog from 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!

Up the Reds.