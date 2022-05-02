Jurgen Klopp will field a heavily rotated side as Liverpool visit Southampton three days after the FA Cup final, with as many as eight changes expected at St Mary’s.

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Premier League (37) | St Mary’s

Saturday, May 17, 2022 | 7.45pm

Liverpool and Chelsea played out the closest FA Cup final in history on Saturday, with none of the previous 149 years of finals seeing two hours played without a goal.

It was another intense clash between the two sides, as was the case in February’s League Cup final, and the Reds were given only two days to recover before their next Premier League clash.

It is a crucial one, too, as with Man City dropping points at West Ham on Sunday the title race remains alive and victory at St Mary’s is paramount.

For Klopp, though, the challenge is to put together a side fit enough and capable of taking the three points.

Team news

Here is the latest on Liverpool’s fitness situation:

Fabinho doing “very well” but not available on Tuesday

Klopp admits “we have to make changes”

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah doubtful after injury

Andy Robertson available after cramp but likely rested

Liverpool’s XI vs. Southampton

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp explained that he would “have to make changes.”

“Imagine we go there with eight players who played 120 minutes,” he told reporters. That makes no sense.”

In reality, it is possible that Klopp rests all five players who stayed on the pitch for the entire FA Cup final, while Van Dijk and Salah are also set to miss out.

That would rule Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Ibrahima Konate out of contention and hand opportunities to a number of squad players:

That would see only three players keep their places from the final:

Alisson; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Jota, Diaz, Firmino

However, there would be an element of risk in fielding a side with so many changes, and it is possible that Klopp relies upon at least one of his five marathon men to start again.

The most feasible in that respect are Konate and Henderson, which would solve two big issues in the above lineup:

Konate to start again as Gomez shifts to right-back

Henderson retained with Keita and Jones in advanced roles

Divock Origi another option if Diaz is also rested

Those tweaks would see Liverpool line up like this:

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Jones; Jota, Origi, Firmino

It is certainly a tough situation for Klopp and his backroom staff, as nothing less than three points is required at St Mary’s, but the lack of recovery time will force their hand.

Much will depend on the manager’s conversations with those five players who played 120 minutes at Wembley – as it would be a big boost if any of those were fit enough to start again.