Liverpool are into the final month of the year, with May a potentially historic one for the club as they decide their fate in pursuit of three more trophies.

The Reds closed off April with a 1-0 win at Newcastle, which very briefly put them top of the Premier League table before Man City‘s comfortable 3-0 victory over Leeds.

That result leaves Liverpool second, a point behind the reigning champions, with the two rivals still waiting to see who will blink first.

It remains all to play for with four weeks of fixtures left, with the title race ongoing as well as pursuit of Champions League and FA Cup glory.

Here are all the key dates for the diary in May, with only two more trips to Anfield and up to five more games on the road.

May 3 – Villarreal (A)

Liverpool took a step towards the Champions League final with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the semi-final first leg, but there is still a job to do in the follow-up.

That comes in the form of a trip to Spain, with Villarreal holding home advantage for the decisive leg, the dangers of which Jurgen Klopp and his players are fully aware of.

The last time Liverpool visited El Madrigal they lost 1-0 but eventually booked their place in the Europa League final – hopefully this trip will have a similar, if not more convincing, outcome.

May 7 – Tottenham (H)

Arguably the toughest game left in Liverpool’s Premier League schedule, a Tottenham side still battling for top four will head to Anfield in the first weekend of May.

As the games go by, it seems neither Tottenham, Man United or Arsenal have the consistency to nail down fourth spot, but Antonio Conte has the fighting spirit to lead his side in the battle.

Liverpool have home advantage, for what is the penultimate Anfield game of the season, and Klopp will demand a chaotic atmosphere.

May 10 – Aston Villa (A)

Though Klopp’s new contract has ruled out the prospect of Steven Gerrard taking over as Liverpool manager as early as 2024, he could still play a big role in the Reds’ title hopes.

Villa take on both Liverpool and Man City in the final four games of the season, with Gerrard’s former club making the trip to Villa Park first.

Gerrard’s side have been on a mixed run of late, and the hope will be that the revival is delayed until directly after this one.

May 14 – FA Cup final

The second of four trophies Liverpool could pick up this season, the FA Cup final offers a repeat of the League Cup final, with Chelsea the opposition again.

Klopp has maintained that the last meeting between the two sides at Wembley was “one of the most intense games he ever saw,” and the same should be expected this time around.

If Liverpool come out the blocks as they did against Man City in the semi-final, though, they could blow Thomas Tuchel’s injury-hit side away.

May 17 – Southampton (A)

After a long delay, the date for Liverpool’s final away game of the season was finally confirmed at the end of April, with Klopp’s side making the journey to Southampton.

Southampton are likely safe from relegation already, and bar any late collapse, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints should be in no danger by the time the Reds arrive at St Mary’s.

Liverpool will not take the challenge lightly, of course – particularly given they lost 1-0 there last season – but they have won eight of the last nine meetings.

May 22 – Final day of the Premier League

Given the relentless form of both Liverpool and Man City, it could well go down to the final day in the Premier League title race.

For Liverpool, that brings the visit of Wolves to Anfield, with Bruno Lage’s side in hit-and-miss form for much of the campaign – City, meanwhile, host Villa.

It could be a dramatic few hours with all 10 games kicking off at 4pm. Here’s to a second Premier League title.

May 28 – Champions League final?

If Liverpool do seal a two-legged victory over Villarreal at the start of the month, they will set up a trip to Paris and a meeting with either Real Madrid or Man City.

It would be the club’s third Champions League final in five years, and their fourth major European final under Klopp, which highlights their remarkable progress throughout the German’s reign.

Real and City played out a pulsating first leg that saw the Manchester side emerge 4-3 victors at home, so it remains anyone’s guess who will make it to the final.

Liverpool Fixtures, May

First team

Villarreal (A) – Champions League – Tue, May 3, 8pm

Tottenham (H) – Premier League – Sat, May 7, 7.45pm

Aston Villa (A) – Premier League – Tue, May 10, 8pm

Chelsea (N) – FA Cup Final – Sat, May 14, 4.45pm

Southampton (A) – Premier League – Tue, May 17, 7.45pm

Wolves (H) – Premier League – Sat, May 22, 4pm

U23s

Burnley (A) – Lancashire Senior Cup Final – Wed, May 4, 7.30pm

U18s

Newcastle (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, May 7, 11am