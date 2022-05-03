Alisson is the only player to feature in every minute of every Champions League game for Liverpool this season, and Mr. Everpresent could be key at Villarreal.

Liverpool have scored in 39 of their last 40 matches as the away team, only failing to find the net at Leicester in December.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 12 matches away from Anfield, winning 11.

They have won all five away games in Europe this season, winning by an aggregate of 15-5.

However, Liverpool have lost each of their last four away games at the semi-final stage of the Champions League, conceding 11 goals in total.

Their record as the away team in Spain shows eight wins from 22 games, with nine defeats.

Villarreal’s record

Villarreal have won only two of the last 10 Champions League home games from the group stage onwards.

They have won three of the last seven European ties in which they have lost the first leg away from home.

On only one occasion have Villarreal overturned a two-goal away defeat in Europe – in the 2002 Intertoto Cup against Torino, winning the tie on penalties.

Rock solid

Liverpool have kept 31 clean sheets in their 56 games played during this campaign – though only four from 11 in the Champions League.

Only Alisson has played every minute for Liverpool in Europe this season.

Villarreal vs. England

The Yellow Submarine has met an English team on 22 previous occasions, winning six times with seven draws and nine defeats.

They have lost all four meetings with English opponents this season – also beaten by Man United in both group encounters following a penalty shootout loss to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.

In their last 19 meetings against English teams in all games they have scored only eight times.

They have won four of their 10 at home against English teams and lost two – 3-0 to Man City 3-0 in the 2011/12 group stage and 2-0 to Man United at the same stage this season.

Only one of those four home wins has come by a margin of more than one goal – that being their first in 2004/05 against Middlesbrough (2-0).

African king

Sadio Mane has now scored 14 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League – the joint-most ever by an African along with Didier Drogba.

Mo Salah has 11.

Mane and Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia were part of the Senegal Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad earlier this year.

Tonight’s referee

Danny Makkelie takes charge of a Reds game for the seventh time in his career and the third time this season.

Liverpool have won the last two – at home to Atletico Madrid and away at AC Milan.

This season’s scorers

Villarreal: Danjuma 16, G.Moreno 13, Trigueros 8, Chukwueze 7, Pino 7, Dia 6, A.Moreno 6, Torres 5, Alcacer 4, Parejo 4, Capoue 3, Gomez 2, Mandi 2, own goals 2, Albiol 1, Coquelin 1, Iosifov 1, Pedraza 1, Raba 1

Liverpool: Salah 30, Jota 21, Mane 20, Firmino 11, Minamino 9, Fabinho 7, Origi 6, Diaz 4, Keita 4, Henderson 3, Konate 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Robertson 2, Thiago 2, own goals 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).