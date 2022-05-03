Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates their team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield on April 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (PUEFA)
How ever-present Alisson can be key as Liverpool take away record to Villarreal

Alisson is the only player to feature in every minute of every Champions League game for Liverpool this season, and Mr. Everpresent could be key at Villarreal.

Liverpool have scored in 39 of their last 40 matches as the away team, only failing to find the net at Leicester in December.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 12 matches away from Anfield, winning 11.

They have won all five away games in Europe this season, winning by an aggregate of 15-5.

However, Liverpool have lost each of their last four away games at the semi-final stage of the Champions League, conceding 11 goals in total.

Their record as the away team in Spain shows eight wins from 22 games, with nine defeats.

 

Villarreal’s record

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 11: Unai Emery, Head coach of Villarreal gives their team instructions during the UEFA Super Cup 2021 match between Chelsea FC and Villarreal CF at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on August 11, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - © UEFA)

Villarreal have won only two of the last 10 Champions League home games from the group stage onwards.

They have won three of the last seven European ties in which they have lost the first leg away from home.

On only one occasion have Villarreal overturned a two-goal away defeat in Europe – in the 2002 Intertoto Cup against Torino, winning the tie on penalties.

 

Rock solid

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have kept 31 clean sheets in their 56 games played during this campaign – though only four from 11 in the Champions League.

Only Alisson has played every minute for Liverpool in Europe this season.

 

Villarreal vs. England

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Yellow Submarine has met an English team on 22 previous occasions, winning six times with seven draws and nine defeats.

They have lost all four meetings with English opponents this season – also beaten by Man United in both group encounters following a penalty shootout loss to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.

In their last 19 meetings against English teams in all games they have scored only eight times.

They have won four of their 10 at home against English teams and lost two – 3-0 to Man City 3-0 in the 2011/12 group stage and 2-0 to Man United at the same stage this season.

Only one of those four home wins has come by a margin of more than one goal – that being their first in 2004/05 against Middlesbrough (2-0).

 

African king

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadio Mane has now scored 14 goals in the knockout stages of the Champions League – the joint-most ever by an African along with Didier Drogba.

Mo Salah has 11.

Mane and Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia were part of the Senegal Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad earlier this year.

 

Tonight’s referee

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) is shown a yellow card by referee Danny Makkelie during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Danny Makkelie takes charge of a Reds game for the seventh time in his career and the third time this season.

Liverpool have won the last two – at home to Atletico Madrid and away at AC Milan.

 

This season’s scorers

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Villarreal: Danjuma 16, G.Moreno 13, Trigueros 8, Chukwueze 7, Pino 7, Dia 6, A.Moreno 6, Torres 5, Alcacer 4, Parejo 4, Capoue 3, Gomez 2, Mandi 2, own goals 2, Albiol 1, Coquelin 1, Iosifov 1, Pedraza 1, Raba 1

Liverpool: Salah 30, Jota 21, Mane 20, Firmino 11, Minamino 9, Fabinho 7, Origi 6, Diaz 4, Keita 4, Henderson 3, Konate 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Robertson 2, Thiago 2, own goals 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

