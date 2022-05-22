A remarkable league season comes to a close for Liverpool today and fans were out in their numbers to welcome Jurgen Klopp and his players with an incredible sea of red at Anfield.

Anfield is primed for a final day, one with possibilities aplenty but with focus firmly on the job to do against Wolves.

Liverpool know the permutations between themselves and Man City, who meet Steve Gerard’s Aston Villa at the Etihad with a one-point advantage.

For the Reds, no matter what happens today their season does not end here but we can dream, you just never know.

And that feeling is well and truly in the air at Anfield as fans lined the streets outside Anfield armed with pyro and their voices in a brilliant welcome for the final day:

.@LFC team bus arrives at Anfield for the final time this season pic.twitter.com/iOFXSuwrOM — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 22, 2022

Anfield today. Either title number 20, a domestic treble and 3/4 of the way to the Quadruple or the end of an improbable dream. But what will it be…? pic.twitter.com/5tjsWkTmQc — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 22, 2022

Liverpool arrive at Anfield.? pic.twitter.com/uoD4vE4Djj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 22, 2022

For the final time this season, Anfield beckons. Liverpool know what they have to do and the cards elsewhere will fall as they will, the Reds just need to do their part.

What a season this has been and there’s still one more huge game to come after today.

Enjoy it, and embrace it, these are special days.