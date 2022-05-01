Joe Gomez was a standout on only his third Premier League start of the season against Newcastle, and asked about his squad role after, he took a humble stance.

Gomez was one of five players brought into the Liverpool lineup for Saturday’s trip to St James’ Park, the defender making his 20th appearance of the season and his 10th start in all competitions.

It has been far from straightforward for the 24-year-old in a campaign that has seen him drop to fourth choice in the pecking order at centre-back.

More recently, he has occasionally filled in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, and as shown in his impressive display in the 1-0 win at Newcastle, Gomez is improving in a demanding role.

While it would be easy for a player of his ability to grow frustrated with the lack of minutes afforded to him this season, there are no signs of that from Liverpool’s No. 12.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Gomez was asked about the strength of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad and his role in allowing a first-choice starter like Alexander-Arnold a rest.

“[It makes the difference], massively,” he said.

“I think the attitude amongst the camp to stay at it – five changes or so today, we’ve obviously got a massive game in midweek – it’s good to be able to allow some of the boys to come into that with fresh legs.

“That’s only half-time over there, so we know it’s not going to be easy.

“But yeah, I think as a collective, all the lads staying fit this year and having such a strong squad has been massive for sure.”

There is no agitation from a player who once formed a rock-solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk but has now seen Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate leapfrog him in the squad ranks.

While he may consider his future at the end of the campaign, it is a testament to Gomez’s professionalism that his focus after the win was the clean sheet he helped earn.

“The most important thing was the three points, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” the softly spoken defender continued.

“I think the clean sheet always gives us the platform to get a goal and get the three points, so I think as a unit we did well and ground it out.”