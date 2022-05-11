Liverpool have announced the legends squad to play at Old Trafford against Man United next weekend.

The LFC Legends side play their north-west rivals on Saturday, 21 May – the day before the final day of the Premier League season, in a match billed as the ‘legends of the north.’

There are some new (old) names in the list, who haven’t previously lined up for the LFC Foundation’s legends side, including Andriy Voronin, Mark Gonzalez, Yossi Benayoun, Jermaine Pennant and Gregory Vignal.

The confirmed squad (below) doesn’t feature Jamie Carragher, but Carra did confirm he will be in attendance earlier this week on Twitter.

Whether that means he’s playing or not, isn’t clear.

The charity match, which features Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Dimitar Berbatov and Antonio Valencia for the home side, raises funds for the Man United Foundation.

This Is Anfield understands that Liverpool will host United’s legends at Anfield later in the year in return.

Confirmed squad (so far):

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Bjørn Tore Kvarme, José Enrique, Fábio Aurélio, Grégory Vignal, Abel Xavier

Midfielders: Salif Diao, Momo Sissoko, Mark González, Luis García, Yossi Benayoun

Forwards: Jermaine Pennant, Stewart Downing, Maxi Rodríguez, Dirk Kuyt, Andriy Voronin