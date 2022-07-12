Summer signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will both be involved in Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Man United on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Reds will face the Red Devils at The Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, with kick-off set for 2pm BST.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp has shed some light on the players who will be involved, with two of the club’s three summer signings set to play a part.

Fabio Carvalho looks to be in line to start the match and, despite only beginning pre-season preparations on Sunday, Darwin Nunez will also be involved.

“The international boys only started back with us on Monday but, as you can imagine, they have come back in outstanding shape, which is not a surprise, so that means they will get some time tonight,” Klopp revealed.

“We will make plenty of changes too, of course, throughout the game. We will need to.

“It means Darwin will be in the squad and Fabio will play for us for the first time and I’m sure our supporters will be pleased about that.”

One player who won’t be involved is Diogo Jota, who is still recovering from an injury sustained while on international duty with Portugal at the end of last season.

Klopp, though, insists the striker’s absence is nothing more than a pre-caution.

“The plan for United is to use all of our players, except a couple maybe. We will see, but we know one of them is Diogo because of a little issue he has from earlier in the summer,” he continued.

“It’s nothing serious but we decided not to take the risk with him for this game, especially as it’s only our first game of the pre-season.

“Pretty much all of the rest of the boys will all get some minutes. We have brought a big squad here, some young boys and the more senior guys, and we give them all some time.”

There is also a possibility that the game will come too early for Thiago Alcantara, who was another to pick up an injury towards the end of last season and did not train fully in Bangkok on Monday.

That’s not confirmed, though, and the fact Klopp didn’t comment on it may suggest he’s okay to play a part.

Full team news will be confirmed early this afternoon.