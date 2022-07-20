Paris police chief in charge of Champions League final ‘retires’

Didier Lallement, the chief of police for the Greater Paris region who ordered the horrific treatment of fans at the Champions League final, has now left his post.

The fallout of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is still ongoing, with supporters’ group issuing a statement on Tuesday confirming they were yet to be consulted for an independent review.

A senate inquiry absolved supporters of the two clubs of blame for the scenes at the Stade de France, which saw thousands held outside the stadium for hours before being attacked with tear gas.

But there is yet to be the justice many hope for, within either the French authorities or UEFA, and it seems it will remain a long process.

However, Wednesday brought the confirmation that Lallement, who served as Paris chief of police for more than three years, has stepped down.

Lallement has been routinely criticised throughout his tenure for an authoritarian style of enforcement, which was laid clear during the events of May 28.

Didier Lallement is no longer the chief of police for the Greater Paris region. The man who gave the order for Liverpool fans including women, children and the disabled to be tear gassed and beaten is out of a job. He is "retiring" after being internationally humiliated by fans — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) July 20, 2022

As outlined by journalist Dan Austin, who has been covering the fallout of the 2022 final tirelessly over the past two months, the 65-year-old’s departure is seen as a retirement.

In an exit letter released upon his exit, Lallament claimed that the actions of the police “saved lives on the night of the Champions League final,” but acknowledged his negative impact on the reputation of France.

He will be succeeded by Laurent Nunez, who French publication Le Figaro describe as “a technician and a very hard worker,” holding a “fine knowledge of the workings of the police.”

Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister who attempted to blame Liverpool and Real Madrid for the chaos in Paris, has lauded Lallament’s efforts “in difficult conditions” over three years and claimed he “did honour to the republic.”