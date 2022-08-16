Darwin Nunez has taken to social media to apologise for his red card on his full Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Reds’ record signing saw red for a heat-of-the-moment reaction to being repeatedly provoked by centre-back Joachim Andersen, with the clash of heads resulting in a straight red card from referee Paul Tierney.

It meant that Nunez became the first Liverpool player under Jurgen Klopp to be sent off for violent conduct, and results in a three-match ban when the club already have 10 players sidelined due to injury.

As a result, the Uruguayan will miss games against Man United, Bournemouth and Newcastle – and be back available for the Merseyside derby, although it’s unlikely Klopp would bring him back into the fold in such an emotionally charged match.

“I am aware of the ugly attitude I had,” wrote Nunez on social media on Tuesday night. “I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again.”

In another post he added: “Apologies to Liverpool all. I’ll be back.”

Apologies to Liverpool all ?? I’ll be back ? pic.twitter.com/iszTdSAx2i — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) August 16, 2022

Speaking after the match on Monday, Klopp said that he would speak with the 22-year-old about what happened.

“Of course, I will speak with him,” said the boss.

“Provocation and definitely wrong reaction, he will learn off that. Unfortunately, he has now three games to do that. It is not cool for us but it is how it is.

“Yes it is a red card. Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, he got it but he [Nunez] made a mistake.”

Andersen himself spoke post-match about how he aimed to provoke Nunez, saying: “The whole game I sat really close to him, I annoyed him a lot and did well against him. I think that’s why he was a little bit angry with me.

“In that situation, he headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn’t do that.

“I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, really stupid. A clear red card.”

Nunez became the first Liverpool player to be sent off on their Anfield debut since Joe Cole in 2010.