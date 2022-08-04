Liverpool enjoyed a remarkable 2021/22 campaign to lift two pieces of silverware, this season there is a hunger for more. That means we need to see more.

Jurgen Klopp completed the set with the FA Cup and League last season, while the Premier League and Champions League titles narrowly evaded the Reds’ clutches.

It leaves plenty of fire in the belly for the new season, one that has endless possibilities and silverware firmly on the agenda.

So, here are the seven things we want to see from Liverpool this season.

Taking 4 points from Man City

The two will go head-to-head for the Premier League title once more and Liverpool cannot afford to leave the job of taking points off their direct rival to the other 18 clubs.

With the margin for error so small at the top, taking at least four points from City is a must to ensure it is a direct shoot-out with the rest of the league.

Klopp’s side have failed to take more than three points off City in a single season since 2016/17 – when they secured four – and in that time they have twice fallen short in the title race by a single point.

These are the margins the Reds are playing with and four points from six must be the goal.

Turning draws into wins

On the face of it, eight draws from 38 games do not see the alarm bells start to ring, but when you’re Liverpool, they are points that have gone begging.

That is 16 points left on the table for the Reds last season and in five of those draws, the Reds did hold the lead at some stage throughout the 90 minutes.

Brighton‘s visit to Anfield is one of the draws that was felt most keenly, after racing to a 2-0 lead, while the chaotic 3-3 tussle at Brentford ought to have seen a victory consolidated.

Over the last four league seasons, the Reds have drawn, on average, 6.75 games, while the team to win the title has averaged just four in the same period.

Liverpool cannot be leaving as many what-if moments this season.

Finding the net in finals

Three finals, zero goals in a total of 330 minutes of regulation time last season.

Yes, two trophies were lifted from the three finals thanks to the conviction and composure from the penalty spot, but finding a way to wrap up the contest long before then would be beneficial to all.

Klopp’s men have no problem finding the net having managed to do so 147 times from 63 games in 2021/22, but they need that firepower to come to the fore on the big day too.

And yes, finals look on the cards once more. Hopefully, it’s three from three this time!

Nunez hitting double figures

Darwin Nunez is going to face scrutiny throughout the season after his record £85 million summer switch but he has shown he can respond when the spotlight is on him.

The striker admitted to feeling the pressure that comes with joining Liverpool and while he is likely to experience plenty of ups and downs, there is a sense of confidence in what he can offer.

With that being said, a target of at least 10 goals ought to be the minimum – he got half as many in pre-season after all…

With Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Nunez, Liverpool have considerable firepower in attack and double digits from all will see the team take one significant leap towards more silverware.

Elliott to double appearances

A promising season was derailed by a nasty ankle injury to leave Harvey Elliott with 11 appearances to his name last season, a tally many, including himself, want to see double at the very least.

The 19-year-old had carved out a spot on the right side of midfield but pre-season has seen him shift up to the right-wing, hinting at a change for the year ahead.

He has looked lively and bright, clearly out to impress which will see plenty of opportunities to come his way.

Adding goals and assists to his game is a key objective too.

Midfield to add to the goals

It’s been a stick to beat Liverpool with for some time as the role of Klopp’s midfield does not see them prioritise goals, with that job largely left up to the forwards.

The manager has readily come to the defence of his current midfield options and the versatility that exists, while also stressing that bringing in a player just for creativity would make it difficult for the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Elliott.

But after seeing Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi leave – who combined for 39 goals last season – more goals from midfield will help alleviate the demand on those ahead of them.

Fabinho (eight) led the way last season while Naby Keita (four), Jordan Henderson (three), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (three), Thiago (two) and Curtis Jones (one) combined for 13.

Edging closer to the 30 mark as a midfield unit should be the goal.

And being more unpredicatable

Each and every season Klopp and his coaches find ways to tweak their blueprint, adding more spice to an already formidable system.

But it’s a continual process and the manager knows being unpredictable is vital across all four competitions.

“We cannot do the same thing year-in, year-out, it’s just not possible. We have a base, we have to build on this base and be more unpredictable for other teams,” Klopp said during pre-season.

This extends to avenues to goal, movements on the pitch, personnel choice and set-piece deliveries, among others, all of which comes in clutch during games when the opposition sits back.

The Reds will face their fair share of frustrating opponents and being unpredictable can go hand in hand with turning draws from previous seasons into victories this time around.