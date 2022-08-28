Roberto Firmino was back to his very best in Liverpool’s 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth at Anfield, as the Reds returned to winning ways in style.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side hosted the newly-promoted Cherries on Saturday afternoon, with a positive result desperately needed.

They delivered it in stunning fashion, leading 5-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Firmino and Virgil van Dijk.

Chris Mepham scored an own goal early in the second half and Firmino scored another, before Diaz added another and Fabio Carvalho netted his first for the club to complete a joint-record Premier League win.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, NBC Sports, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Firmino (9.7) unsurprisingly got the best overall rating at Anfield, with Liverpool’s No.9 producing a superlative display and almost getting a perfect 10 in our ratings.

The Brazilian registered three assists and scored twice, but it was his all-round game that stood out just as much throughout.

The Echo‘s Theo Squires claimed that the Brazilian was “involved in everything”, saying “welcome back, Bobby!”

Meanwhile, FotMob pointed out that Firmino had an 80 percent shot accuracy, as well as making four recoveries.

In second place was Diaz (9.0), who bagged two goals himself, providing the end product that some feel has been lacking from him.

The Colombian’s “ridiculous work rate” was hailed by TIA’s Mark Delgado, who was also blown away by his “outrageous skills” at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold (8.8) completed the top-three for Liverpool, scoring a Steven Gerrard-esque strike and performing far better than he has in recent weeks.

Squires described the 23-year-old’s goal as “stunning”, while Delgado lauded it as the “cleanest strike of the season” to date.

It wasn’t a day to focus on bad performances, but Mohamed Salah (7.1) curiously got the lowest average, having somehow failed to score or assist.

It’s a quick turnaround for Liverpool, who now host Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday evening (8pm BST).