Liverpool are set to conclude talks over another major contract this summer, with academy director Alex Inglethorpe expected to extend his stay at the club.

It has been a busy summer for new sporting director Julian Ward, who has taken over from Michael Edwards as Fenway Sports Group’s go-to man in recruitment and retention.

Beyond the signings of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, there have been high-profile contract extensions for the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and James Milner.

Perhaps the most positive news, though, came with new deals for Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff, agreed back in April, with the club’s solid foundations firmly in place.

The work continues on that front, though, with FSG now looking to tie down the pillar of their academy setup, Inglethorpe.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, talks are now “at an advanced stage” over a new long-term contract for the academy director, who is expected to commit his future to the club.

Inglethorpe has been at Liverpool since 2012, having initially arrived from Tottenham as under-21s coach, and took up his current role in charge of the entire youth system in 2014.

His last confirmed extension came in 2016 and was described as a multi-year deal, though it is unclear if he has penned new terms at any point since then.

The 50-year-old’s work within the academy has been transformative, with a streamlined approach to individual development in the youth ranks and a successful stance on promoting coaches from within.

Furthermore, Inglethorpe has been influential in accommodating the club’s loanees every season, along with the pathway from academy to first team and even supporting former players.