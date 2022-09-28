Liverpool have seen 28 players called up for international duty in the September break, with 12 of those coming from Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad.

After two postponed Premier League games and a much-needed 2-1 win over Ajax, the Reds are in the middle of a 17-day gap between fixtures.

It comes with the final international break before the season pauses for the winter World Cup, with many nations using their upcoming friendlies and UEFA Nations League ties to prepare for the tournament.

Liverpool received call-ups for 28 of their players this month, though it remains to be seen whether Naby Keita, who is sidelined through injury, will join up with his Guinea team-mates.

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are all due for a short trip to France to play Ghana and Tunisia, with Tite’s players – many of whom are based in Europe – spared a long flight back to South America.

The same can be said for Darwin Nunez, with Uruguay heading to Austria to take on Iran and then Slovakia for a friendly against Canada.

That is not the case for Luis Diaz, however, and the winger has already arrived in the United States ahead of clashes with Guatemala in New Jersey and Mexico in California.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the sole Liverpool representative in the England squad to play Italy and Germany, while Virgil van Dijk leads the Netherlands squad into games against Poland and Belgium.

Mohamed Salah is part of the Egypt squad to face Niger and Liberia, and Kostas Tsimikas will represent Greece in meetings with Cyprus and Northern Ireland, who include Conor Bradley in their squad.

Diogo Jota has been called up by Portugal and can expect to start against at least one of the Czech Republic and Spain.

On the youth international stage, Harvey Elliott is part of the England under-21s squad, with Harvey Davies and James Balagizi in the under-20s.

Lee Jonas, Isaac Mabaya, Luke Chambers and Oakley Cannonier represent the England under-19s, while Bobby Clark and Ranel Young are with the under-18s.

September has brought a first-ever call-up for 16-year-old Ben Doak into the Scotland under-21 squad, with Sepp van den Berg (Netherlands U21), Owen Beck (Wales U21), Mateusz Musialowski (Poland U21) and Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic U21) all involved at the same level.

Finally, Fabian Mrozek will link up with the Poland under-20s and Melkamu Frauendorf is part of the Germany under-18s.

Liverpool players on international duty in November

Senior players: Alisson, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita (injured), Elliott, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Firmino

Youth and loanees: Davies, Jaros, Mrozek, Van den Berg, Jonas, Bradley, Beck, Mabaya, Chambers, Balagizi, Clark, Frauendorf, Doak, Musialowski, Cannonier, Young

Left out: Adrian, Kelleher (injured), Pitaluga, Matip (retired), Gomez, Konate (injured), Phillips, Robertson (injured), Ramsay (injured), Thiago, Henderson (injured), Milner (retired), Oxlade-Chamberlain (injured), Jones (injured), Arthur, Bajcetic, Carvalho