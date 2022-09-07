Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Napoli: Firmino returns with Thiago on bench

Liverpool visit Napoli in their opening Champions League clash this evening, with Thiago among the substitutes as they look to get off to a winning start in Europe.

It is a familiar story for the Reds this season, with the trip to Naples dogged by injury issues throughout Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are the latest absentees, but the manager has at least been buoyed by the return of his No. 6.

Alisson starts at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, breaking into the top three of the club’s all-time appearances list for goalkeepers in Europe, with his 39th such outing.

Ahead of the Brazilian is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho shields in his usual role as defensive midfielder, supported by the pairing of James Milner and Harvey Elliott.

The forward line is comprised of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

And despite the injuries plaguing the group, Klopp still has a number of strong options as part of a ten-man bench, with Darwin Nunez, Thiago and Diogo Jota among his substitutes.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes: Sirigu, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ostigard, Zanoli, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Thiago, Arthur, Jota, Nunez

