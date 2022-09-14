Liverpool have named 23 players in their Premier League squad for 2022/23, with seven Reds listed as homegrown players for the season.

With the summer transfer window now behind us, each team had to submit their final squad list earlier this month.

The Reds made four new additions during the summer, with Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay joined by Arthur on deadline day as Jurgen Klopp made a last-gasp midfield signing.

The Premier League allows for a complement of 25 players if there are eight homegrown names listed, but the club have named just seven and have submitted a squad of 23.

The homegrown contingent remains the same as the start of last season, which includes: Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Phillips did not get a move during the summer and is Klopp’s fifth-choice centre-back and a valuable homegrown asset, but you couldn’t rule out another January move being on the horizon like last season.

On first glance, you may wonder where a few notable names are but the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Carvalho are registered as under-21 players.

Stefan Bajcetic, Ramsay, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and Isaac Mabaya are also included on the U21s list, among many others from the academy ranks.

This squad is locked in until January, with no changes permitted until the winter window.

Liverpool’s 2022/23 Premier League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez*, Phillips*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson*, Keita, Arthur, Milner*, Oxlade-Chamberlain*

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Nunez

Notable U21s: Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Gordon

*Homegrown