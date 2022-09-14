Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with team-mates Fábio Carvalho (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool confirm 23-man Premier League squad – 7 homegrown players named

Liverpool have named 23 players in their Premier League squad for 2022/23, with seven Reds listed as homegrown players for the season.

With the summer transfer window now behind us, each team had to submit their final squad list earlier this month.

The Reds made four new additions during the summer, with Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay joined by Arthur on deadline day as Jurgen Klopp made a last-gasp midfield signing.

The Premier League allows for a complement of 25 players if there are eight homegrown names listed, but the club have named just seven and have submitted a squad of 23.

The homegrown contingent remains the same as the start of last season, which includes: Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Phillips did not get a move during the summer and is Klopp’s fifth-choice centre-back and a valuable homegrown asset, but you couldn’t rule out another January move being on the horizon like last season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 12, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) and Fábio Carvalho during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On first glance, you may wonder where a few notable names are but the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Carvalho are registered as under-21 players.

Stefan Bajcetic, Ramsay, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and Isaac Mabaya are also included on the U21s list, among many others from the academy ranks.

This squad is locked in until January, with no changes permitted until the winter window.

Liverpool’s 2022/23 Premier League squad

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (hidden) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez*, Phillips*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson*, Keita, Arthur, Milner*, Oxlade-Chamberlain*

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino, Nunez

Notable U21s: Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Gordon

*Homegrown

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments