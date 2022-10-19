Liverpool can bring 100 up and further extend their impressive Anfield record when they host West Ham on Wednesday evening.

The Reds’ next goal will be their 100th against West Ham in the Premier League.

If there are three goals in tonight’s game, that will bring the total amount in all Premier League meetings to 150.

September’s goalless draw at Everton was the one and only time Liverpool have failed to score in the Premier League in 2022.

Going into this round of fixtures, only Man City (24) have scored more goals at home than Liverpool (16).

Incredible Anfield record continues

After Sunday’s victory over Man City, Virgil van Dijk is still unbeaten in all 69 home league games as a Liverpool player.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are undefeated in the last 83 league outings at home in front of fans and in the last 79 with a full house, since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

They are also unbeaten in 28 Premier League home fixtures since losing 1-0 to Fulham in March 2021, winning 21 and keeping 16 clean sheets.

Top-flight success vs. West Ham

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won 32 of their 52 encounters against the London side, drawing 10 and losing 10.

The 32 wins is the most they have recorded against any single club in the Premier League era, with the exception of Newcastle, also 32.

Liverpool have won five successive home league games against United and are three behind their best ever sequence, achieved from 1967-73.

When winning here last season, Sadio Mane scored the 250th goal by Liverpool against the Hammers in all competitions.

The Reds have scored 14 goals in their last five home games against West Ham.

Salah to knock down the Hammers once more?

Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals against the West Ham – the most he has scored against any team in the Premier League alongside Watford.

The player to score the most goals against this evening’s opponents in all competitions is John Toshack, with 10.

One goal would see Salah match Toshack’s record, with Steven Gerrard also scoring nine goals against West Ham.

The Egyptian is Liverpool’s top scorer in all competitions this season, but Roberto Firmino has scored twice as many league goals (6) than any other Reds player in 2022/23.

1 Anfield win in 49 league attempts

The Hammers’ only Premier League win at Anfield came in August 2015 with goals from Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble and Diafra Sakho in a 3-0 victory.

That is their only victory at Anfield in 49 league visits, dating back to September 1963.

Last season they were one of only two teams to defeat Liverpool in the top-flight, winning 3-2 in London. It prevented Liverpool from setting a new club record of 26 games unbeaten in all competitions as a league club.

Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma scored after Alisson’s early own goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi netted for the Reds.

They have picked up 10 points from the last possible 108 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Attwell in charge

Stuart Attwell will take charge of this one, having also overseen the Reds’ 9-0 win over Bournemouth earlier this season.

He’s dished out 20 yellow cards and two reds in the five Premier League games he’s refereed in 2022/23.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 9, Firmino 8, Diaz 4, Nunez 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 2, Elliott 2, Matip 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 2.

West Ham: Scamacca 6, Bowen 5, Antonio 4, Soucek 2, Benrahma 2, Dawson 1, Emerson 1, Fornals 1, Lanzini 1, Rice 1.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).