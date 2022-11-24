Liverpool’s players who aren’t at the World Cup are making the most of some time off, with Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott partying together in the Maldives, Thiago watching the LA Lakers and several other Reds enjoying their mid-season break.

Jurgen Klopp‘s squad will jet off to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp on Sunday, December 4, giving those who aren’t involved in Qatar plenty more time to recuperate before the second half of the season.

On Wednesday evening, Kostas Tsimikas shared a video of him and Harvey Elliott dancing to ‘One Kiss’, the Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa track that has become synonymous with LFC in recent years.

It’s great to see some of the players enjoying some time together away from the training ground!

Both players are currently away in the Maldives, and they’re not the only ones who have decided to spend some time in the Indian Ocean.

Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez have also been pictured there with their families in recent days, as well as coach Vitor Matos.

Elsewhere, Thiago is enjoying some time in the States.

Having been pictured in Las Vegas towards the end of last week, he and his wife have been courtside watching the Los Angeles Lakers.

Calvin Ramsay is another who has shared some images from his time off, and is already in Dubai ahead of Liverpool’s training camp there next month.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be returning home before the camp.

All of those who aren’t involved at the World Cup are sure to be keeping track of their team-mates’ progress in Qatar.

Darwin Nunez, Alisson and Fabinho are due to play their first matches at the tournament on Thursday, with Uruguay facing South Korea, and Brazil up against Serbia.