Mo Salah’s chance for 3 in 3 record as Liverpool return vs. Man City

Mohamed Salah could write his name in the club’s record book once more with a goal against Man City, on a night where Liverpool can notch their 150th League Cup win.

Salah could become the first Liverpool player ever to score against City in three different competitions in the same season.

He scored against Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield in July and at Anfield in the league in October.

The Egyptian has scored in nine of his last 15 outings against this evening’s opponents.

Tough at the Etihad…

At the Etihad, in 21 visits, the Reds have won five times and lost eight.

Liverpool have not won in the last four visits to City (have drawn the last two), since winning in the Champions League in 2018.

That is their only win in the last seven at City in all competitions since the 4-1 victory in the league in 2015.

However, they are unbeaten in the last five clashes home and away in all competitions, winning the last three.

Safe hands, if pens are needed…

The Reds have been involved in 15 League Cup penalty shootouts, winning 11 – and in all competitions, they have won 20 of 27.

Caoimhin Kelleher has saved more penalties for Liverpool in shoot-outs (6) than any other Reds goalkeeper in history. He saved three in the last round against Derby County.

Kelleher has played eight times for the Reds in this competition and won four shoot-outs.

Milestones & interesting facts

A win for Liverpool will be their 150th in the League Cup

Kostas Tsimikas could play his 50th game for Liverpool

Only Milner, Henderson and Firmino survive from the last League Cup meeting, almost six years ago

In 25 League Cup matches as Liverpool manager, Klopp has used 88 different players, with Thiago still yet to appear

Klopp has beaten Guardiola 12 times during his career as a manager while losing nine

City time

Pep Guardiola could become the first manager to win the League Cup five times. Also on four wins are Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

This season City have won 15 of their 22 games in all competitions, losing three (to Liverpool twice and Brentford).

In those 22 matches, they have scored 57 times with Erling Haaland scoring more than anyone else – 23.

And after scoring 45 goals in their opening 13 games of this campaign, City have netted 12 times in their last nine.

Only three teams have knocked them out of this competition in the last nine seasons – Newcastle, Man United and West Ham.

Tonight’s ref

David Coote is today’s referee. He takes charge of a Liverpool game for the fourth time in his career.

He has reffed City once this season – a 4-0 home win over Bournemouth in August.

This Season’s Scorers

Man City: Haaland 23, Foden 8, Alvarez 7, Mahrez 4, De Bruyne 3, Bernardo Silva 2, Cancelo 2, Gundogan 2, Grealish 1, Lewis 1, Ruben Dias 1, Stones 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 14, Firmino 9, Nunez 9, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Elliott 3, Carvalho 2, Matip 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).